Santa Barbara defeats the Raiders 3-2 in the 89th minute

Winger and striker Jordi Arellano crosses the ball to attacking midfielder Jonathon Ramirez. With one touch, Ramirez scored the first goal of the game off of Arellano's assist. The Raiders ended the game in a 3-2 loss against Santa Barbara on Nov. 7th. Photo credit: Eric Caldwell





Filed under Sports

On Nov. 7, Moorpark College’s Men’s Soccer team lost 3-2 in a physical home game against Santa Barbara City College.

According to the California Community College Athletic Association, the Raiders are currently ranked 3-5-1 in conference and 5-9-4 overall. Under first-year head coach Jake Gwin, the soccer team has played 18 games and they are considered 51st in conference.

Earlier this season on Oct. 20, Santa Barbara defeated the Raiders 6-0 in an away game held at Santa Barbara City College. This time around, the Raiders limited the amount of goals scored on them by three goals.

Throughout yesterday’s game, there were eight yellow cards, five in the first half and three in the second half. However, the Raiders only sustained three yellow cards while Santa Barbara received five.

The Raiders scored the first and only goal of the first half. In the 42nd minute, winger and striker Jordi Arellano crossed the ball to attacking midfielder Jonathon Ramirez. With one touch, Ramirez shot the ball into the net with full force.

Proceeding into the second half, the Raiders scored one goal while Santa Barbara scored three. After a goal scored by Moorpark’s opponent in the 60th minute, the Raiders came back and scored in the 75th minute. Sophomore defender Oscar Ramos scored off of an assist by Ramirez.

In the 83rd minute of the game, Santa Barbara came back and scored their 2nd goal to tie up the game. The Raiders lost in the 89th minute as Santa Barbara scored their final goal.

With only one game left in the regular season, the Raiders will play Oxnard College at 3 p.m. in an away game on Nov. 10.