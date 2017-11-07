Students can find much more than books in the library

Close Students lounge in plush chairs on the second story. The library offers computer spaces, round study-group tables, dry-erase boards and more. There are different places to sit to accommodate different purposes. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger Students lounge in plush chairs on the second story. The library offers computer spaces, round study-group tables, dry-erase boards and more. There are different places to sit to accommodate different purposes. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger





Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

When debating on a quiet, productive and calming place to get homework done on campus, it’s common to think of going to the library to get some work done.

However, the Library Learning Resources building at Moorpark College is more than just a place to get work done. When students walk into the Library they’ll find desks, chairs, books, computers, and more. The building offers printing capabilities, a language lab, and library resources and services available to students on a regular basis.

Rana Masrourrod, 20, Math major, said she goes to the library on campus regularly in order to complete her homework.

“I prefer the library because it is a place to focus,” Masrourrod said. “There are no distractions because everyone is there to study, not socialize.”

It is also home to the Teaching and Learning Center. This center offers drop-in tutoring in math and sciences, along with appointment-based writing assistance, scheduled tutoring in a wide variety of subject areas, and different workshops all throughout the semester.

John Dobbins, Learning Resources Supervisor, explained that in addition to using the Library for studying, students mostly come by to utilize the computers and printers, as well as the reserve section and tutoring services.

According to Dobbins, the textbook reserve program can be a helpful resource to those who may not be able to afford textbooks or have not received their book for their class yet. There is also research assistance available from faculty librarians which can benefit students.

Students should keep in mind when visiting the library that it is most crowded between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. The building itself has different levels of noise, which is great for those who need to work together on group projects or would like to talk more. The second floor is loud, the basement is the quiet floor, and the ground floor is a medium between loud and quiet.

Despite all the resources and services available for students, for Dobbins and many others on campus, the best thing about the library isn’t the quiet studying atmosphere, but the view.

“I think my favorite thing about this building, and definitely something that brings students to study here, is the gorgeous views!” Dobbins said. “People just love to get in those lounge chairs and sit. Sometimes they’ll be reading, sometimes they’ll be visiting and sometimes they’ll just be sleeping.”