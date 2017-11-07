Veterans Week kicks off with patriotic display

Close Student's write notes of endearment to give thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Veterans. This entire week will be filled with events to honor and interact with Veterans. Photo credit: Cole Carlson Student's write notes of endearment to give thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Veterans. This entire week will be filled with events to honor and interact with Veterans. Photo credit: Cole Carlson





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Veterans Resource center began its Veterans Week celebration Monday, Nov. 6, commencing a week dedicated to U.S. veterans that will last until Saturday, Nov. 11.

“We started off with this display, and people that have been coming up, I’m trying to inform them,” said George Huazo, an assistant at the Veteran Resource Center on campus.

The events began with a flag and combat boot display set up in the quad area, where students could write words of support to veterans, active service people and those who have lost their lives fighting for their country.

The messages were then attached to the miniature flags set up across campus. In addition to the flags, 11 well-worn pairs of combat boots were displayed, which symbolized the 22 veteran lives lost daily to suicide, according to Huazo.

“We’re essentially trying to promote better mental health, better services that veterans can get, so all of this is essentially to promote awareness, you know, this is what’s going on amongst that community, because it’s little, but there’s a lot of us out there that might have issues,” said Huazo. “We’re just hopefully trying to guide them to the right direction.”

There are still four more Veteran-centered events to experience this week, with a Veterans game day in the Resource Center on Tuesday, an obstacle course on campus on Wednesday, a celebration of the anniversary of the Marine Corps conception on Thursday, and on Saturday, Veterans will receive a ceremony of recognition and free admission to the Raider football game at 6 p.m. against Santa Monica College.