Illusionists to appear at Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks

The Champions Of Magic troupe poses at the Curve Theatre in Leicester (UK) in 2017. They are getting ready to put on a 2-hour performance, which includes elaborate illusions, mind reading, and spell binding magic tricks. Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Ooos, ahhhs, and thunderous applause is likely to fill the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks, when the Champions of Magic unveil a myriad of spectacular illusions on Fri. Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Across the pond, the Champions of Magic have been performing to packed houses in London’s West End for the past four years. Now they are touring the United States, and Thousand Oaks is just one stop on a tour that is covering over 30 cities across the country.

Alex Jarrett, the producer of the Champions of Magic, said that he hopes people will leave the show feeling good and wondering how the illusions were accomplished, and leave the audience with lasting memories.

“We hope to leave them with some puzzles to try and figure out, if people are still discussing how something was achieved as they’re going to bed that night, a day, or even a week later, then that’s satisfying for us,” Jarrett said. “I think everyone on the show would agree it’s ultimately about making people feel happy.”

The Champions of Magic is set to perform at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Moorpark and Ventura community is invited to attend the show, and experience an evening of entertainment that features a troupe of internationally acclaimed illusionists.

The Champions Of Magic cast includes illusionist team Young & Strange, close-up magician Fay Presto, mind reader Alex McAleer, and “International Stage Magician of the Year” award-winner Edward Hilsum.

Magic shows create memorable experiences, not only for the audiences, but also for the performers.

Here are a few stories, as told by the cast members…

Edward Hilsum, winner of the “International Rising Star 2017” award (Allan Slaight Awards), and a member of the Champions Of Magic troupe, recalled his experience while performing during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

“I was extremely lucky to have been chosen to perform at the London 2012 Olympic Games,” Hilsum said. “Little did I realize that the entire team was about to gather to head over to watch the ceremony – it was the most surreal experience and such an honor.”

Fay Presto, a member of the Champions of Magic troupe, performed for Princess Diana several times.

Presto remembered her first encounter with Princess Diana, while performing at Kensington Palace, and how the experience elevated her confidence.

“I first performed for Princess Diana at a state banquet that she attended at Kensington Palace,” Presto recalled. “I did the rope routine that I perform in the show, and that performance for Princess Diana was the one that opened the door to a feeling of confidence for me.”

Presto recalled a few of Princess Diana’s favorite tricks:

“She (Princess Diana) enjoyed when I made a card stick on the ceiling of the banqueting hall at the Savoy Hotel in London,” Presto said. “She also told me that she was entranced by the floating flower I did for my niece in a documentary that the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) made about me.”

Champions of Magic producer Alex Jarrett said that the entire magic troupe and production crew strives to take the audience to a fantastic place outside of their daily lives:

“If at the end of their work day, or at the end of the week, we can give them an experience that takes them out of whatever their day-to-day life might be, and take them somewhere else for a while then we’ve done our job,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett also said that they want to offer as much value as possible, by providing an extravagant two hour show that is affordable for the entire family.

“We also want to make sure the audience feels that they got value for money,” Jarrett said. “So we keep ticket prices as low as we can, as we want to encourage families to come to the show – and for that they get a full-on, two-hour production with five incredible magicians.”

__________________________________________

For more information and tickets, please visit http://championsofmagic.co.uk

Follow Champions Of Magic on twitter @ChampionsMagic

Video preview https://vimeo.com/78486910