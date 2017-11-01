Women’s volleyball stay undefeated, 5-0 in conference play

Close Moran Olsan (5) and Jacquelyn Eicker (18) prepare to time a block in the second set against Ventura College. Photo credit: Eric Caldwell Moran Olsan (5) and Jacquelyn Eicker (18) prepare to time a block in the second set against Ventura College. Photo credit: Eric Caldwell





Under first-year head coach Adam Black, the Moorpark College Women’s Volleyball team sits in first place with an undefeated record of 5-0 in league play and 10-5 overall.

According to the California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association, the Raiders are ranked No. 16. Black had immediate success stepping in for long-time head coach Steve Burkhart who retired last year after 24 years of coaching.

Before Black became the head coach at Moorpark College, he built a powerhouse volleyball program at Harvard-Westlake. His team won the CIF Division 1A Championship and CIF Division III State Title in 2007 during his first year as the head coach.

The Raiders had a rigorous non-conference schedule, playing six opponents in the top 25, but fared well defeating Cypress No. 17, 3-2, Butte No. 19, 3-2 and their most impressive win so far this season a dominating sweep over Bakersfield No. 4, 3-0.

While many teams in the top 25 have at least 10 or more wins to boost their rankings, the Raiders are ranked despite totaling less wins on the season than many top teams. Wins are important but in Moorpark College’s case the quality of wins and quality of losses proves the Raiders are a threat.

Three of the five losses on the season have been against top competition playing well in a tough 3-2 loss to Grossmont No. 7 and losing twice to LA Pierce, 1-3 both games.

According to the preseason stats, freshman outside hitter Miranda Poole led the team in kills with 150 and second on the team in digs at 99. Carly Morlan freshman setter for the Raiders led the team in assists at 185. While the leader in digs is another freshman in left-backer Danel Schilder with 135. With no official stats recorded for conference play, stats aside, it has taken a full team effort to start off so strong in conference play.

In the Raiders first conference game on Oct. 11 they swept Allan Hancock dominating 25-13, 25-11 and 25-5. Then on Oct. 13 they defeated Cuesta 3-1.

On Oct. 18 the Raiders continued their high-level of play and upset Santa Barbra City College the no. 6 ranked team 3-1 in a series of tough matches 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 26-24.

The Raiders then defeated Ventura College 3-1 on Oct. 20. After taking the first set 25-18, Ventura College got on an offensive hot-streak and took the second set 19-25.

In the crucial third set the Raiders were able to assert themselves as the better team and took the decisive third set after some timely blocks on defense and relentless attack on offense. The fourth and final set was back-and-forth but the Raiders outlasted Ventura 25-22 taking the game.

Last weekend, the Raiders swept Allan Hancock 3-0 for the second consecutive time. Moorpark is now ranked No. 16, with a 5-0 record in conference play heading into tonights home game versus Cuesta College at 6 p.m.