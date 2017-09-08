Moorpark Alumna Is Modern Day Florence Nightingale

Anna Kitabjian’s smile lit up the face of a small boy in the medical/surgical unit at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He couldn’t help but feel relieved as she walked in to check his vital signs. He had been diagnosed with a broken arm, but somehow Kitabjian’s presence washed away his fear – she was his ray of hope.

In 2008, alumna Kitabjian graduated Moorpark College’s applied music program with honors. But long before that, she knew she wanted to become a nurse. She set her sights on that dream – and achieved it – becoming a registered nurse in 2012, and a pediatric nurse practitioner in 2017.

Kitabjian is the last person to seek credit for being able to help heal people. Instead, she said that she puts her faith in the hands of a higher power; God is the force that guides her, and the inspiration that drives her.

“Honestly, hands down, God has really led me and guided me and opened doors for me – that’s what makes me do what I do,” said Kitabjian. “I would say all the glory goes to Him, because I couldn’t do what I do without Him.”

Kitabjian is living proof that there are still good people left in the world who are dedicated to making a difference in peoples lives. She graduated from Moorpark College and went on to achieve multiple degrees with honors – first a B.M. in music, and then a B.S. and M.S. in nursing science. As a registered nurse with a specialty in pediatrics, she found a noble cause in taking care of sick infants and children of all ages.

EARLY MEMORIES

Kitabjian described the early childhood activities that seemed to indicate an inclination towards nursing.

“We had our own stuffed animal hospital. All my stuffed animals have a sewing needle with a thread that’s attached to it; and we’d hook it up to these popsicle swirling things, but it had buttons on it, so it was like an IV pump,” said Kitabjian. “I’d put the sewing needle in their arm, and that was their IV.”

Kitabjian added: “You know, you play around, you pretend, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I really want to do this.’”

MUSICAL ROOTS TOO

Kitabjian also has a second passion, which is music. She said it was a big part of her upbringing.

“My family is very musical, and I have been playing music since I was 4-years-old. My dad’s a pastor, and my mom always played piano, so it was just one of those things where we all learned to play,” explained Kitabjian. “It was just a huge part of my life.”

IMPACT ON OTHERS

Kitabjian’s father, Rev. Bruce Kitabjian, described Anna playing in a community basketball league when she was 11-years-old.

“Whenever someone on either team would fall, Anna would go help them up, and after she was sure they were okay, she would resume playing the game,” said Rev. Kitabjian. “She never made a basket all season.”

Trey Demmond, a doctor of music and music professor at Moorpark College, recalled Kitabjian as an intuitive student who was sensitive to the needs of her classmates.

“Sometimes her questions required me to answer using a different approach to the topic,” said Dr. Demmond. “I couldn’t help but wonder if she was aware of the students that were having a hard time understanding the topic, and that her questions were aimed at getting me to help them!”

Kelly Kelley, a close friend of Kitabjian’s, said she adrmires her readiness to give herself unconditionally.

“She has devoted her life to the Lord and the world, and anyone that has met her can see that her true calling is to help others,” said Kelley. “I have been touched by the humility and friendship that Anna has given me.”

WISE BEYOND HER YEARS

Kitabjian has a youthful appearance, which can sometimes cause parents to do a double take. She said she tries to allay concerns by remaining poised while explaining clinical information in a way that conveys her expertise.

“I look really young, so parents look at you funny, like, how old are you?” said Kitabjian. “You really have to walk in with confidence and tell them: “This is why I’m doing this”…you need to know your stuff.”

Kitabjian added: “Once they see that you know what you’re doing and you include them in on the care, that’s a major win.”

FUTURE GOALS

In terms of future goals and aspirations, Kitabjian said that family, travel and career growth are all on the list.

“I think …obviously, I’d like to get married and have kids – that’s really not in my control though,” said Kitabjian. “I think becoming a pediatric orthopedic nurse practitioner and going to Europe are a lot more in my control.”