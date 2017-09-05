Finding time in the breaks

Close Ash Kennon, 24 (left), enjoys some free time conversing with a couple of fellow students, Kendal Cooper (middle) and Quenton Carson (right), both 18. Breaks could be spent with old friends, or even sometimes making new connections with others. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger Ash Kennon, 24 (left), enjoys some free time conversing with a couple of fellow students, Kendal Cooper (middle) and Quenton Carson (right), both 18. Breaks could be spent with old friends, or even sometimes making new connections with others. Photo credit: Dallas Vorburger





Filed under Student Life

Time in between classes can be boring, as it seems there is not much to do, and Moorpark College students find themselves with a lot of down time. Finding something entertaining or productive to do in between classes is key. For a student, the college life can be demanding, but having a stress free break time is very important.

As the semester begins, many students are learning how to spend their break time, but some have already figured it out.

“In between my classes, I like to sit out on the grass and study,” said 18-year-old Theater Arts major Chris Smith. “It’s really nice outside and the campus is really nice, too.”

With the new semester beginning, there are a variety of ways to stay occupied. Some may find themselves pursuing a passion. Sociology major Gavin Alvarado, 18, does exactly that.

“I mainly just work on my computer and I make designs for the clothes I make,” said Alvarado. “It’s a good way to pass the time.”

Leaving campus is the way to go for some. Child Development major Lindsay Cartilino, 23, finds herself elsewhere when not in classes.

“I’ll leave campus to go eat, probably In-N-Out,” said Cartilino. “I also might go home because I live pretty close.”

Food options are not hard to come by near or at Moorpark College. On campus, there are few options for students, while there is a plethora of food options nearby, like McDonald’s and In N Out. The cafeteria is always a popular place for students but the food trucks seem the most sought out.

For others seeking a solitude environment, it’s all about relaxing in the most peaceful spot they can find. This is all that matters to 18-year-old Shaun Meron.

“I like to hangout in front of Fountain Hall and chill by the fountain,” said Meron. “I like any spot with a view or a relaxing atmosphere.”

On campus, there are many beautiful spots to hang out, the fountain being one. There are also many hills where you can relax and enjoy the view. As Theater Arts major Chris Smith said, the grass is always a pleasant place to hang, and there is always another activity Smith enjoys.

“I like to hangout with friends as much as possible because I’m usually on break for an hour,” said Smith.

On or off campus, there are multiple ways for students to spend their break time.