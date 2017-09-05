‘Transfer Day’ brings universities to campus

Colleges and universities lined the Moorpark College quad on Thursday, Aug. 31 as part of the annual Transfer Day, an event dedicated to bringing transfer institutions and their representatives to campus.

“It was very exciting to learn about the different schools,” said Communications major Chloe Daland, 17. “Since I’m a freshman I’m still deciding where I want to transfer to, but Transfer Day really helped me get a better idea.”

Over 50 colleges and universities showed up at the Counselling department-hosted event, including the University of Southern California, University of California Los Angeles, University of California San Diego and California Lutheran University, among other private and public schools.

At Transfer Day, students were able to talk to representatives, who gave advice and information about transfer requirements, their schools and the path to transferring. The event aimed to bridge the gap between universities and students looking to transfer.

“It was very helpful,” said 17-year-old Paul Gudieo, Biology major. “It was great that I didn’t have to travel all the way to the schools.”

Some representatives helped students understand what the requirements were for transfer, and gave hope to students who previously thought they couldn’t transfer to their dream schools.

“It gave me confidence to talk to the representatives of Pepperdine University,” said Brooke Wright, 20, Business Major. “I was worried about things but they helped me take into account that my new grades at Moorpark College are better.”

Other students took time during the event to look into different schools and to consider what college or university they wanted to apply to transfer to. Popular tables included UCLA, UC Berkeley, and USC.

“I was checking out the universities and talking to the representatives and what they offer,” said Radiology student Maricella Llamas, 29.

While students browsed universities’ tables, some couldn’t bear the near hundred degree heat. Luckily, the event provided food and ice cream for it’s attendees.

Applying for transfer may be a tough barrier to overcome for many students, but Transfer Day was certainly helpful with the stress and choice-making of the situation, according to Business major Brian Fornatoro, 19.

“I thought it was very informative and it gave me a better idea of what school I want to apply to,” said Fornatoro. “I’m really glad I got to talk to all these representatives.”

Darya Abbassi and Mary Altshuller contributed to this report.