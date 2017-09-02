Moorpark College football team ready to impress

After getting off to a slow start last year, starting 3-5 and winning their final three games, It’s important for the team to come out hot this season. The team has been practicing for hours trying to prepare.

Moorpark College head coach Michael Stuart, is confident that his team is ready, based on last weeks scrimmage against California Lutheran University.

“I was really impressed with how we did in the scrimmage last week,” said Stuart. “I like how many points we put up on the board, we put up 35 [points] in three quarters.”

This season, there are many new faces on the football team that have a lot of potential. Coach Stuart is hoping to tap into that potential and see it on the field this weekend.

“We are a young team, with a somewhat new coaching staff,” said Stuart. “I’d like to see what we are made of and who steps up this weekend.”

Newer Freshman and Red Shirt, John Aloma notices that his team doesn’t lack teammates stepping up, despite how young they are.

“I’ve only been here a month and we have a lot of leadership on this team,” said Aloma.

However, one thing coach Stuart is worried about is the amount of players on the team. Having enough players and staying strong and healthy is a key part in being a consistently good team.

“We have 65 guys, so I’m worried about the depth a little bit,” said Stuart. “We are one injury away from having to shuffle guys around and we don’t want to do that.”

Recently, the team has trained and practiced in scorching temperatures. Weather conditions always play an important roll when heading into a football game. Keeping the players conditioned and prepared both physically and mentally is Stuart’s main priority.

“The biggest thing is getting these guys conditioned for the first game,” said Stuart. “We are going to test the other teams conditioning by using some uptempo.”

The way in which coaches prepare for games is just as important as anything else. Coach Stuart, along with his staff, plan to come out fast on Saturday night and develop a ground game. By establishing the run game, Coach Stuart is going to come out early and run the ball a lot. In doing this it will make life easier for the offense.

“I’m excited to establish a run game, especially with our offensive line this year,” said Stuart. “Also, getting the run game going will help open the passing game for our tall receivers.”

With their first game on Saturday, the players are feeling confident but they also know there are certain aspects of the game they can improve upon. Freshmen, kicker, Riley Garrett already has a certain mindset going into this game.

“I think we have looked real solid but we need to have less penalties offensively and we will be fine,” said Garrett.

The defense is the real strong point of the team and having a strong reliable defensive line is an important foundation for a good team. David Urizar, sophomore, Linebacker has real confidence for the defensive side of the ball.

“Our defense looks to be really solid,” Said Urizar. “I’m hoping for the best this year.”

Last season, the Moorpark College football team ended the season by winning a bowl game. The team also had their first winning season since 2011. It is important to coach Stuart that they build on this.

“The ultimate goal is to get first place in the division and win another bowl game this year,” said Stuart.