“Golden Gala” celebrates college’s 50th

Close Attendees gather in the Air Force One pavillion of the Ronald Reagan Library. Over 350 people attended the event. Cole Carlson Cole Carlson Attendees gather in the Air Force One pavillion of the Ronald Reagan Library. Over 350 people attended the event.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Moorpark College Foundation hosted a night of food, music and silent auctions Aug. 26 in a “Golden Gala” celebration honoring Moorpark College’s 50th anniversary.

More than a celebration of the past, the Gala acted as a reminder of the College’s goals moving forward, the most prominent being the Moorpark College Promise Scholarship, a Foundation effort that seeks to provide free tuition for students in need. The Gala itself served as a fundraiser for the scholarship.

“There is a whole swath of students that are not finding their way to college and we want to do better at reaching them, supporting them, and helping them be successful,” said President of Moorpark College and CEO of the Moorpark College Foundation Luis Sanchez. “That’s the purpose of the Foundation and why were trying to get a Moorpark College Promise Scholarship off the ground.”

The event began in the evening in the Air Force One Pavilion of the Ronald Regan Library. Attendees perused silent auction items, feasted on cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and listened to the musical stylings of a jazz combo lead by by Moorpark College Jazz Band Director Brendan McMullin.

Guests chattered among themselves, discussing the momentous celebration and what was in store for the evening. Wendy Mayea, an alumnus and member of the Board of Directors for the Moorpark College Foundation, was proud of the event and all that it stood for.

“The Air Force One Pavilion is really the premier spot for this event and a great way to honor the 50th anniversary of Moorpark College,” said Mayea. “Moorpark College has done an excellent job of giving tremendous opportunities to students whom have not otherwise had them.”

Guests and volunteers looked forward to the Moorpark College Hall of Fame Presentation, in which certain alumni who pursued their passions were recognized as 2017 Hall of Fame Honorees.

“We [student volunteers] have the honor of reading the bios of the awardees of the alumni hall of fame,” said Paul Stiles, a 21-year-old EATM major who was volunteering at the event.

Moorpark College Hall of Fame included Gabe Kapler, a member of 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team; Arpit Malaviya, the CEO of a Thousand Oaks-based technology company; and Sylvia Sullivan, a pioneer for women in the world of architecture; along with several other distinguished Moorpark Raiders.

“It’s about time for us to get an Alumni Hall of Fame Association off the ground,” said President Sanchez. “Its amazing that we haven’t done it sooner.”

The cocktail reception was followed by a three-course steak dinner, during which guests listened to speeches from President Sanchez, Master of Ceremonies John Loprieno, and Keynote Speaker Wade Goodwyn. Goodwyn, who did not charge the Foundation for his speech, spoke about the recent violence in Charlottesville, VA. and the necessity of education to replace ignorance with understanding and deter hate.

“Once you allow yourself to condemn one group of people the idea starts to spread in your brain,” said Goodwyn. “Education can transform bigoted ways of looking around you… Our future depends on how many minds we build.”

Goodywn, whose career has brought him face-to-face with despicable acts of hate and violence for 26 years, believes initiatives like the Promise Scholarship can lift up young people and cure ignorance.

“If you want to stop the ignorance and hatred going on in this country a place like Moorpark is where that begins,” said Goodwyn. “The people who President Sanchez is trying to reach are the people who would like to be here, but can’t afford to be here. The stories I told tonight are the stories that happen if you’re not at Moorpark, if you don’t get a chance to try. You need a couple years of trying and failing. You don’t learn that unless you have a chance to try.”

Cole Carlson contributed to this report.

Slideshow • 6 Photos Cole Carlson President Sanchez speaks in front of the dinner crowd. His main goal is to instate the Moorpark College Promise, providing the first year of college-tuition free for Moorpark Students.