Colleges coming to campus for Transfer Day

Students talk to representatives at last year's Transfer Day. This year, over 50 colleges and universities will be on campus for the event.





Students at Moorpark College can speak to representatives from major universities across California and other states at the annual Transfer Day, hosted in the quad on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Representatives from CSU Channel Islands, Northridge, USC, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego and private institutions like California Lutheran University will be on hand for the event, and available for appointments afterward.

“The best take-away from this experience is that students can talk to representatives from their school of choice and get other options and have the university come to them,” said Giselle Ramirez, Career Transfer Center Coordinator.

About 700 students attended the event last year. This year, Transfer Day will have food, music and giveaways in addition to the usual tables set up by universities and colleges.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information check the Career Transfer Center website, or call 805-378-1536.