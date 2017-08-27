The student news site for Moorpark College.

Student Voice

Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

Team+captain+and+midfield+player%2C+Danielle+Boggess%2C+works+hard+to+step+in+front+of+her+player+and+to+gain+possession+of+the+ball.
Team captain and midfield player, Danielle Boggess, works hard to step in front of her player and to gain possession of the ball.

Team captain and midfield player, Danielle Boggess, works hard to step in front of her player and to gain possession of the ball.

Julia Glass

Julia Glass

Team captain and midfield player, Danielle Boggess, works hard to step in front of her player and to gain possession of the ball.

Julia Glass, Sports Editor
August 27, 2017 • 51 views
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Despite their hard work and determination, Moorpark College women’s soccer team faced a 4-0 loss in their first game of the season against Chaffey College at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Throughout the game multiple great saves were made, in the first half by goal keeper, Maria Shibata, and in the second half by goal keeper, Lauren Gunn. Unfortunately, with five shots on goal, two corner kicks, and a couple great crosses, the Raiders weren’t able to capitalize on their home turf.

“It’s [the game] a rough one,” said the head coach of the women’s soccer team, Miguel Ruiz. “I knew it was going to be a very good team [Chaffey College] just from the way they did last year.”

According to United Soccer Coaches, an organization that supports and recognizes coaches and their players, Chaffey College was ranked No. 3 nationally for D III women’s soccer entering this season.

“I knew when we got them on the schedule that it was going to be a tough match,” said Ruiz. “It obviously shows with the score that we have a lot of work to do this year to get back to where we want to be.”

However, Ruiz remains positive and confident that the team will work hard to improve and fix any mistakes they made in their first home game. With the season just under way, there still remains eighteen games to be played and numerous practices ahead to make improvements, the head coach stays hopeful that they will accomplish their goal.

“There’s still a lot of time to fix what we need to fix,” said Ruiz.

During the week of Aug. 29, the Moorpark Raiders will have another opportunity to win some games and score some goals, as the team will play three games. Ruiz remains hopeful that the team will come prepared and ready to turn their season around next week.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to practice and get ready for our game on Tuesday with a short turn around,” said Ruiz.

The Moorpark College women’s soccer team will be away in their next game, against Irvine Valley on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Following that game is the Ventura College Tournament with games scheduled on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 2.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    News

    “Golden Gala” celebrates college’s 50th

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    Student Life

    Staying organized, one way or another

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    News

    Colleges coming to campus for Transfer Day

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    News

    Fountains make all-too-temporary comeback

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    News

    Poor classroom conditions cause concerns

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    Sports

    Is the Moorpark College soccer team ready?

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    Arts & Entertainment

    One Acts auditions in progress

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    Arts & Entertainment

    Will artificial intelligence be the next Juke Box hero?

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    Student Life

    Moorpark College welcomes new international students

  • Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

    News

    New chancellor comes from familiar roots

The student news site for Moorpark College.
Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match