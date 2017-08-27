Women’s soccer stumbles in opening match

Despite their hard work and determination, Moorpark College women’s soccer team faced a 4-0 loss in their first game of the season against Chaffey College at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Throughout the game multiple great saves were made, in the first half by goal keeper, Maria Shibata, and in the second half by goal keeper, Lauren Gunn. Unfortunately, with five shots on goal, two corner kicks, and a couple great crosses, the Raiders weren’t able to capitalize on their home turf.

“It’s [the game] a rough one,” said the head coach of the women’s soccer team, Miguel Ruiz. “I knew it was going to be a very good team [Chaffey College] just from the way they did last year.”

According to United Soccer Coaches, an organization that supports and recognizes coaches and their players, Chaffey College was ranked No. 3 nationally for D III women’s soccer entering this season.

“I knew when we got them on the schedule that it was going to be a tough match,” said Ruiz. “It obviously shows with the score that we have a lot of work to do this year to get back to where we want to be.”

However, Ruiz remains positive and confident that the team will work hard to improve and fix any mistakes they made in their first home game. With the season just under way, there still remains eighteen games to be played and numerous practices ahead to make improvements, the head coach stays hopeful that they will accomplish their goal.

“There’s still a lot of time to fix what we need to fix,” said Ruiz.

During the week of Aug. 29, the Moorpark Raiders will have another opportunity to win some games and score some goals, as the team will play three games. Ruiz remains hopeful that the team will come prepared and ready to turn their season around next week.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to practice and get ready for our game on Tuesday with a short turn around,” said Ruiz.

The Moorpark College women’s soccer team will be away in their next game, against Irvine Valley on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Following that game is the Ventura College Tournament with games scheduled on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 2.