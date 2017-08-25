Is the Moorpark College soccer team ready?

Moorpark College Men's Soccer head coach, Jake Gwin, gives instruction during Tuesday's practice.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

With the first game for Moorpark College soccer coming this Friday, Moorpark’s men’s soccer team is training hard to prepare.

New head coach and former assistant coach, Jake Gwin, talks about the coaching core.

“It’s a group of training sessions that elicit principles and fundamentals, and the different phases of play,” said Gwin.

Gwin has used his experience as assistant coach under previous head coach, John Roche, and incorporated it into his own coaching style.

“I tend to be kind of an X’s and O’s guy,” said Gwin. “I get caught up in tactics and technique.”

Roche was able to take the intangible things and connect with his players.

“He [Roche] was really good at speaking the things he sees really well,” said Gwin. “It comes down to sincerity.”

Having learned Roche’s ability to connect with the players, Gwin has improved his coaching abilities by adding those tips to his own coaching style and strategic ways.

“Winning is a byproduct,” said Gwin.

This was a surprising response that has been received by his players. Winning is thought to be what teams strive for, however, that is not necessarily true for this team. For this team, it’s something else.

“[It’s] the hunger, the fight, and the team spirit,” said Gwin.

This team definitely has the hunger, the fight, and the team spirit, as the players were very enthusiastic looking into the season.

During this season and as they head into their first game, the players will face conditions they are not used to. While temperature and weather isn’t a factor that they can control, Gwin has prepared the players for what he can. This will be very important as the Moorpark College soccer team plays in a different condition during their first game of the season against College of the Desert. Coach Gwin has been mentally preparing his players.

“Mental conditioning, to understand what’s going to come on Friday,” said Gwin was his plan.

Another factor the team has that will help them in the upcoming game is their brotherhood. The camaraderie between the players will most likely help them boost each other up and keep them in top shape during games and practices.

“The guys are all getting along really well,” said Gwin.

Currently, the team is strong on the attacking end and it would seem that offense will be a strength for the team.

“Midfield going forward, I think we’re going to score some goals,” explained Gwin.

However, the back line is still being worked on. It would seem that the Moorpark College soccer team is still trying to be a well-rounded and whole team.

“It takes a lot of trust [and] a lot of communication, which we’re weak on right now,” said Gwin. “If we can get that locked down and not give up too many goals, and keep that under a 1.0 goals against average, we’ll have a very good outcome this year.”

While a good set of players is important to have, even more so is teamwork as it is what holds any team together, freshman, center-forward, Caleb Malabo believes just that.

“We’re gonna get far because we have a good set of players and we work as a team,” said Lucas Malabo, Freshman, left backer.

Despite the fact that the season has barely started, there is one player who already has his eye on the prize. Freshman, left wing, Barbod Noorabadi, who appeared very confident at practice, was sure just how far his will team go.

“All the way,” said Noorabadi.