NPR’s Wade Goodwyn to discuss factual journalism at college gala

National Public Radio correspondent Wade Goodwyn will discuss factual journalism as the keynote speaker at Moorpark College's 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, Aug. 26.





Veteran National Public Radio correspondent Wade Goodwyn will discuss the importance of factual journalism in today’s society when Moorpark College celebrates its 50th anniversary with a Golden Gala on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Goodwyn, who is based in Texas, has covered major news events including the killing of five police officers in Dallas in 2016, Oklahoma tornado devastation, the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, several major, nationally publicized school shootings including Columbine, Colo., and Jonesboro, Ark., as well as the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

“It is a threat to the nation if we don’t have robust journalistic organizations out there covering the news,” said Goodwyn.

Goodwyn will be the keynote speaker at the event being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

This semi-formal event will be a full, multi-faceted evening which will include the induction of the school’s alumni into the Moorpark College Hall of Fame, the launching of a new scholarship program, food, live music by Moorpark College students, and dancing. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, and ends at 10:30 p.m. More than 350 people had purchased tickets to the event as of Thursday.

In his keynote remarks, Goodwyn said he would rely on his reporting background coupled with his former experience as a political consultant with a degree from the University of Texas in history. He is known for his exceptional, and unique storytelling skills, and always accredits the Texas Observer as being part of his roots.

Goodwyn recalled being affected for life by the Branch Davidian Siege in 1993, as he was there covering the story.

“A war had come to the United States,” said Goodwyn. “These stories are horrible to cover,”

Goodwyn also covered the 1995 Oklahoma City federal building bombing where a day care facility was destroyed.

“There was the loss of all that innocent life, and children were murdered,” said Goodwyn.

Goodwyn places great emphasis on facts and conceptual ideas, rather than following the trends of exaggerated journalism and hype. His biography on npr.org refers to him as having a “Texas Timbre” way of telling stories.

“I was never trained to be a journalist,” he said. “I just have my own way of telling stories, and radio is good for that.”

Goodwyn also has advice for up-and-coming new journalists in today’s society.

“Never lie, and find your own voice,” he said. “If you make a mistake, or write something wrong, don’t try to cover it up. Just take the hit and own up to it.”

The proceeds from the fund-raising efforts at the event, such as the silent and live auctions, as well as a percentage of ticket revenue, will go to the Moorpark College Promise, a scholarship fund run by Moorpark College Foundation. The fund is designed to give free tuition for the first year at the school to eligible students who otherwise could not have the means.

“There is a swath of our population who should be our students, but who have not found their way here, or to any college, because they are without the parental, social, or economic platform that they need,” said Moorpark College President Luis Sanchez. “I hope to raise $50,000 for the Moorpark College Promise scholarship.”