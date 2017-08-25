Last chance to see student art exhibit

Close Student artwork is on display in the Administration building. The exhibition will remain on display through Aug. 25. Cole Carlson Cole Carlson Student artwork is on display in the Administration building. The exhibition will remain on display through Aug. 25.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This is your last chance to witness the impressive artwork of Moorpark College’s talented students on exhibit in the Administration Building. The Annual Student Exhibition is open for just one more day, Friday Aug. 25.

“This [exhibition] features forty to fifty pieces, designed to show the depth of what we do in the Art Department, and to highlight what we do,” said Erika Lizée, art gallery director and show curator.

Students who take a Gallery Practices course, learn to install their final projects, explained art Professor Lizée, who has been curating these shows for the last nine years.

“As a class, we install artwork, and learn the basics of gallery practices, for example how to measure, hang, and light the work, as their culminating experience,” said Lizée.

Students pursuing any field of study can enroll in Gallery Practices, or any other course offered by the art department, in drawing, design, photography, painting, and ceramics for example, explained Lizée.

The result is a vast range of artwork in different mediums that makes this show unique, according to Lizée. Upon entering the Administration building from the main entrance (that looks out to Fountain Hall), and perusing the pieces on display in and around the lobby, this is immediately apparent.

“What’s great about this show is that you get a full range of the different materials and techniques that we use, and the different classes students can take. There is even found-object sculpture,” said Lizée.

One example is an almost-life size sculpture of a woman’s dress that appears to be made of fine, quivering, ruffled layers of egg-white silk, by Hong Liu in a Three-Dimensional Design course.

Yet upon closer inspection, the label reveals that this masterpiece is composed entirely of toilet paper, and cleverly entitled “Wearable Armour.”

Hurry in to the Administration building between 8 a.m. and 12 noon today, to see this stunning and thought-provoking art before it goes.