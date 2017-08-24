One Acts auditions in progress

Close Taylor Anderson Right, Lisa Lion Left Center and Hovig Chobanian Left signing in for the one acts audition. Chelsi Espiritu Chelsi Espiritu Taylor Anderson Right, Lisa Lion Left Center and Hovig Chobanian Left signing in for the one acts audition.

Students looking for acting roles beyond the large main stage shows have the opportunity to audition for this semester’s “One Act” plays. The auditions are being held by the Theatre Arts program from August 22 to 24 in the Performing Arts Center.

Anyone who wants to audition is eligible for the writer-submitted plays, and it’s as easy as signing in your name and contact information at the front desk, located next to box office. Students interested in auditioning must go to PAC-100 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The One Acts are hosted by the Theater Arts department to showcase student writers and actors. Experience is not required to participate in this event. The one Acts are about student writers who submit their play ideas for actors or anyone to perform them out. Usually if the writer of the play would like to direct it they are more then welcome, however they will auditions earlier in the year to individuals who would like to direct or co direct the play itself.

“This is my first year being apart of the acts,” said Moorpark college first year student Rachel Sherman, 18. “I don’t act. I’m simply doing this for fun and extra credit for one of my classes.”

Many make friends in the auditioning and rehearsal process, and actors have the opportunity to practice and demonstrate their talents. “Being able to contribute my talent with beautiful people doing the same thing I love to do is a reason why I still come and audition for the one acts especially when I met my best friend a year ago from auditioning for the one acts” Stacy Howard, 20, Theatre Major.

Actors have a tendency to come back because of their past experiences with the One Acts.

“Being apart of the process is what excites me because you’re being apart of something big,” said Hovig Chobanian, 23. “Being able to contribute into someones creativity and making it come to life is something that always made me want to come back and be apart of the one acts.”

The One Acts will run from November 29-30 and December 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, and 9 at 7: 30 p.m. at Performing Arts Center.