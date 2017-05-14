Graduation will take place May 18

Students attend graduation in the campus quad on May 18, 2011. This year, graduation will be held on May 18 in the campus quad as well.





Another semester at Moorpark has come and gone and graduation is just around the corner.

Moorpark College will be holding it’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. outdoors at the campus quad.

Students may still purchase a graduation regalia package in the Moorpark College Bookstore until graduation day. This package will cost less than $60 and contains a cap, black gown, a tassel and a diploma cover, according to a note from student activities specialist Sharon Miller on the Moorpark College website.

A highly recommended, but not mandatory, rehearsal will take place in the outdoor Campus Quad at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. It is expected to be an hour long rehearsal.

There are no ticket sales as seating is first come, first serve. Guests are advised to arrive early. Parking will be free for graduation and the ceremony will last about two hours.

For questions or concerns regarding graduation, contact Sharon Miller at [email protected] or call (805) 553-4976.