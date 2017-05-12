New AS president hopes to bring healthier foods and hammocks to campus

Civil engineering major Payton Robinson will be Moorpark's 2017-18 Associated Students president. He will be sworn in as the new president on June 1. Photo credit: Karen Alvarez



Filed under News, Showcase

Seventy-two hours before the results of the election would come out, 18-year-old freshman and civil engineering major Payton Robinson was eagerly campaigning on campus for the position of Associated Students president.

“At around 7:59 a.m., we all ran into the campus center and we turned on our Facebook Live and we were live streaming to all our friends, family, and people on Facebook,” said Robinson. “Right when we found out, we all just went crazy and had a great time.”

Robinson will be the new Associated Students president for the 2017-18 school year. As the incoming president, he plans to focus primarily on strengthening student organizations, offering healthier and affordable food options, and places where students can relax.

“We want to do everything we can to best spark student life and student culture on campus, so we’re going to strengthen student organizations and support them, so students can really get more involved,” said Robinson.

As part of his platform, Robinson hopes to offer students more food choices that are affordable and also cater to those with dietary restrictions. Rather than have students go off-campus to buy food, his goal is to reduce the number of people that eat off-campus because of the limited food options offered.

“Right now, if you’re a vegan, if you eat dairy-free, or gluten-free, it’s a challenge to eat on this campus,” said Robinson. “ I want to provide all these food options for all the different students on campus so everyone has the chance to eat on campus instead of having to go and drive a mile or two away to get food.”

Robinson also plans to create spots where students can de-stress. That means installing hammocks around campus where students can relax and appreciate the beauty that the campus has to offer, according to Robinson.

“I want to create a place on campus where students can just go to read, relax, hang out, and study,” said Robinson. “We gotta have that in-between time, that time from your classroom to your car, where you can just sit down, lay on a hammock, play some games with your friends or just meet new people on this beautiful campus.”

Robinson’s desire to get more involved on campus, drove him to run for associated students president. More specifically, he attributes his role as president of Nature’s Finest Club as propelling his decision to run for president, according to Robinson.

“Being president and founder of Nature’s Finest Club, I was in the AS boardroom a lot,” said Robinson. “I was always in there trying to figure out what I could do for Nature’s Finest Club and after trying to learn everything about the clubs on campus and leadership, I thought alright I think I have the skills to run for president.”

With an incoming board comprised of 10 new members, Robinson does not foresee cooperation becoming an issue. Instead, the challenge will be realizing the ideas on his platform, according to Robinson.

“I’m expecting some great things. I’m expecting a team of students on our campus who are dedicating their next year of college to help and better Moorpark College” said Robinson. “ It all starts with a vision and what our goals are to accomplish as a team, so if we make those visions and goals clear from the beginning, we know what we need to do to take control of and make moves throughout the semester.”

One of the new members who will be working alongside Robinson is business major and director-elect of budget and finance Houston Holohan. His duties will be managing the budget and allocating the money appropriately.

“The biggest challenge for me is going to be getting everybody’s ideas of what we’re going to do and actually put a monetary value on that, and see if we can actually get done what we want to get done,” said Holohan.

For electrical engineering major and vice-president-elect Wyatt Kohler, working alongside Robinson who shares the same goals and plans for the new presidency will be an exciting one. According to Kohler, he is eager to begin and is excited to work with someone who he describes as hardworking and a natural-born leader.

“He’s got a lot of energy and he’s very positive and it’s intense how positive he really is,” said Kohler. “It almost seems unreal how someone can be that excited and really supportive. His leadership style is fantastic because he leads by example.”

Robinson will be sworn in as the new president on June 1. He is ready to move his agenda forward and make this upcoming year both memorable and fun, according to Robinson.

“I hope our team, the 10 of us on this board can really make an impact for the students on our campus,” said Robinson. “I hope we can make a change and start something big.”