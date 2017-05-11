Dance Students at Moorpark College Showcase Their Talents

Close Students of the Ballet 3/4 Variations class rehearse their routines. Tremendous effort goes into the production of shows. Photo credit: Nancy Paradis Students of the Ballet 3/4 Variations class rehearse their routines. Tremendous effort goes into the production of shows. Photo credit: Nancy Paradis





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Dance lovers can get excited because the Moorpark College Performing Arts Center will be showcasing the progress of the students from the dance program on May 11 and 12.

“I love this show because of how [much] each individual dancer grows from learning different styles [of dance],” said Jared Cardiel, 19, Dance major.

Moorpark College offers over 38 dance courses ranging from Dance Appreciation and the beginning level of dance to the advanced level. The show is a culmination of the different dance classes this semester and students from all levels will be apart of the performances for both shows. The event organizer is Beth Megill, dance instructor at Moorpark College, with some assistance from students.

The purpose of the show is to share all the effort the students of the dance program have put in all semester to learn and perfect the techniques of different dance forms. After spending all semester learning, the students have put in tremendous effort the last several weeks to prepare for this show.

Some students such as Annie Sherman, a 27-year-old Dance major, have been putting in hard work all semester long. Sherman kept herself dedicated to dance as she performed in HAIR and Motion Flux this semester, and is currently choreographing Heathers this summer.

“I personally have had a very long semester,” said Sherman. “So it’s nice to finally have an ending with this show.”

The show will feature guest performers from the Flow of Life Dance Company and students from Santa Susana High. Students from the Movement Improvisation course will be prompted on their dance about 30 seconds to one minute prior to performing.

Students at Moorpark College are thrilled to attend the show and view the final result of the hard work their peers have put in throughout the semester to improve and perfect their dance skills.

“I’ve always loved dance and I’m super excited for this show,” said Shibumi Gupta, a 22-year-old Communication major. “I have friends that are going to be in the show, and I know how hard they’ve worked all semester to prepare for this.”

There will be two shows, the first is on Thurs. May 11, and the second is on Friday, May 12 in the Moorpark Performing Arts Center. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. and the cost of the ticket is $8.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at the Moorpark College website, via phone at (805) 378-1485 or via email at [email protected]