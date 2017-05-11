The student news site for Moorpark College.

Moorpark College Gets Jazzy

All about Jazz premieres May 13 at 8 P.M. in the Performing Arts Center.

Ariana Haider
May 11, 2017 • 125 views
Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Get your jazz hands ready, because the Moorpark College Jazz Ensembles will be performing the “All About Jazz” show on Sat. May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

As one of the final art performances at Moorpark College, the show will be comprised of the Jazz A Band, Jazz B Band, and Jazz Combos. The ensembles will be performing a variety of Jazz collections directed by Brendan McMullin.

The college offers a semester long lab course in Jazz Ensemble with about 50 students enrolled which teaches students to read music and play a jazz ensemble instrument. These ensembles are multiple-time award winners and two-time champions at the Reno Jazz Festival.

These jazz students will be showcasing their talents in a final performance at the end of the semester as a way to present all that they have learned.

“I am a huge jazz fan and I am so excited for this show,” said Janna Zaichik, 19, Biology major. “I have heard great things about the jazz ensembles at Moorpark College, so I’m really looking forward to this show.”

Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults. They can be purchased at the box office located in the Performing Arts Center, online at the Moorpark College website, via phone at (805) 378-1485, or via email at [email protected]

