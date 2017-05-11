Payton Robinson takes on the role of Associated Students President head-on





Filed under Multimedia

Future Associated Students President Payton Robinson,18, Civil Engineering major describes his experiences at Moorpark College and his goals for his upcoming 2017-2018 term in office. Excited and ready to take on the challenging role, Robinson has many plans for Moorpark College.