Payton Robinson takes on the role of Associated Students President head-on
May 11, 2017 • 64 views
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Future Associated Students President Payton Robinson,18, Civil Engineering major describes his experiences at Moorpark College and his goals for his upcoming 2017-2018 term in office. Excited and ready to take on the challenging role, Robinson has many plans for Moorpark College.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.