Payton Robinson takes on the role of Associated Students President head-on

Ariana Haider
May 11, 2017 • 64 views
Future Associated Students President Payton Robinson,18, Civil Engineering major describes his experiences at Moorpark College and his goals for his upcoming 2017-2018 term in office. Excited and ready to take on the challenging role, Robinson has many plans for Moorpark College.

