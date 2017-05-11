Cookies that heal

Jay Madhok, President of the Cookies For Kids' cancer club, eats the organization's cookies logo. Photo credit: James Schaap





Students in the Cookies for Kid’s Cancer club plan to create fundraising events on campus next semester. The club is actively seeking new members to help.

Simran Singh, 19, pre-med anthropology major, and Jay Madhok, 19, business major, are the Presidents of the Cookies for Kid’s Cancer club at Moorpark College.

“We raise money for young cancer patients,” said Singh. “We’re just a small branch of the Cookies for Kid’s Cancer organization.”

Cookies for Kid’s Cancer is an organization which was started by Larry and Gretchen Witt when their two year old son, Liam, was diagnosed with childhood cancer. With a pledge to fund research, Gretchen and 250 volunteers, baked and sold 96,000 cookies, raising $400,000 for children’s cancer research. Since then, the organization grew and people wanted to help, including students.

“Everybody has had an experience with cancer at some point,” said Singh. “We both feel like this is for a good cause.”

Madhok believes that the organization is extremely important because of the contributions being made to the medical field.

“We’re contributing to enhanced medical research and treatment for children with cancer across the nation,” said Madhok. “I also personally utilize my experiences as a business student to lead others in raising funds for donations.”

Due to a clashing problem of selling food on campus and needing a license to do so, Cookies for Kid’s Cancer was unable to operate on Moorpark’s campus this year.

“Next semester we are planning to hold bake sales on Raider Walk selling prepackaged food from the Corner Bakery,” said Singh. “We will also be able to give out volunteer hours for those who wish to participate.”

Helping is what this foundation was raised upon and Singh and Madhok hope to continue that trend.

“By combining Simran’s interest in the medical field and my business expertise, we hope to significantly alleviate the condition of children with cancer nationwide.”

When contacted about Cookies for Kid’s Cancer, Debbie, a member with the organization asked to be put in contact with Singh and Madhok to see if she can support them with future events as she is close by.

The Cookies for Kids’ Cancer website states that “In an often disconnected world, Cookies for Kids’ Cancer seeks to engage people from all walks of life in changing the face of childhood cancer, one Good Cookie at a time. Through this unified effort and focused goals, we are building a community of supporters worldwide, who in turn inspire their local communities in the Good Cookie spirit.”

For more information of the Cookies For Kids’ Cancer Club at Moorpark you can email the Presidents at the following email addresses:

Simran Singh: [email protected]

Jay Madhok: [email protected]

And for more information involving the Cookies For Kids’ Cancer Organization visit http://www.cookiesforkidscancer.org/