Students Acts

Filed under Arts & Entertainment

The Student One Acts concluded Thursday, May 4 as the crowd at The Black Box Theater was left astonished. During the three hour performance, the seven student acts brought controversial themes such as domestic violence, alcohol, sex, relationship, homosexuality, and death to the scene. The show was presented in such a beautiful way that for a moment the public saw their own life flash right in front of their own eyes.

The acts, Guppalicious, Promise, Water and Rubies, Till Death Do Us Part, Tail Fails, Written in the Stars, and Show Kids, were a reflection of the creativity within the Theather Arts at Moorpark College; the program offers theoretical and practical training to students interested in careers in acting. The Student One Acts were a perfect example of students finding inner artistic ways. The acts were written, directed and performed by Moorpark students.

According to Lana Buss a Theatre Arts Faculty member at Moorpark College, theater is a mirror where people can see themselves, and One Acts gives the opportunity to students to express themselves and their stories. Presenting the different challenges that have occurred throughout their lives.

One of the most powerful performances was by Elisabeth Melcher who played Julie in Water and Rubies. The role of Julia was vital as she was an 18-year-old who had denied her sexuality and feelings for her friend Gaby played by Andrea Gonzalez. Julia was courageous as she defended her sexuality from her parents, showing the real life struggle that many teenagers face.

Students such as 28-year-old computer engineering major Kris Nazari, walked into the theater not knowing what to expect but walk out amazed.

“I think it was phenomenal, the play of Richard (William Schaffer ) in Water and Rubies, was a personal experience to accept, and makes it personal,” said Nazari. “To be honest, I didn’t think this performance was going to be so good. So seeing this and knowing students directed this and wrote this opened my eyes.”

The acts represent a challenge that people, in general, need to face throughout their life, and how sometimes the religions and costumes put people into a box that is very hard to change.

The talent displayed was truly authentic and innovative as students put 100 percent, into this production. The student’s passion lead them to expand their audience as many local residents made their way to the theater.

“The acts are very good written; they have different perspectives of life,” said Angel Morales, 26, friend of William Schaffer. “They are very talented; they need to continue what they are doing and is phenomenal.”