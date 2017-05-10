“Create Something Great”-an artist’s inspiring story

Close Moorpark College Art Club students decorated trash cans around the art building, adding some color and creativity to the campus. Moorpark College Art Club students decorated trash cans around the art building, adding some color and creativity to the campus.





Filed under Student Life

Life can be chaotic and bring unexpected challenges for us to face and overcome. Often we find ourselves growing from experiences, like seeds sprouting out of ashes. For 25-year-old fine arts major Brittany Gould, the challenges presented to her were not small, yet were met with strength and grace.

Brittany is the kind of college student that really stands out from the rest; she is a petite punk rocker with a dark and dainty style unmatched by most. While her style screams artist, her heart is gentle and kind. Her passion is fueled by compassion for others and the world, and she emanates this message through her work.

Most unique people do not get that way from leading an average life. As a child, Brittany was raised by her grandparents, but still had contact with her separate parents. While less-common living situations can alienate children, Brittany persevered through by finding hobbies she found fascinating. Her interest for the arts was notable through her envelopment with art museums. Her grandmother would recollect a school field trip that she chaperoned, in which Brittany could not stay still through. Her fascination stuck with her through the years. She would go on to find interest in most things unusual, from worldly art to diverse music.

As Brittany pursued her dreams at a local LA Art Institute, her father became ill and passed away. Although she was not raised by him, his passing ignited a new passion: to use her art to make a difference in people’s lives in some way. As can sometimes be the case with smaller institutes, many of her credits did not transfer from her previous art school. However, Brittany did not let that stop her from continuing with her education.

After transferring to Moorpark College, Brittany began to work on getting her associates degree in Fine Arts. Last semester she joined the Art Club, where she has played a major role in the activities taking place for the club around campus. For a recent project that the club assembled, the artists transformed the trash cans outside of the Fine arts building to be their own masterpieces.

Her contribution can be seen at the front of the building – a simple Frida Khalo piece with a phrase that Brittany resonates with. “Create something great” means to her that everyone is capable of achieving some sort of success, whatever subject it may be in. She believes that everyone has worth and value, and therefore so does their work.

Brittany is currently finishing her 2nd semester at Moorpark College, with high hopes for what the future may hold. She has her sights set on finding a way to incorporate her passion and skill for the arts into a career that will benefit others. For now, she is content with spending her free time with her husband and pet rats, and pursuing her passion for art.