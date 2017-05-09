Students show off their creativity at Maker Faire

Students try out the custom video games set up at computer stations at the table hosted by students from the Video Game Design classes. Video Game Design is one of the many career technical education courses showcased at the Makers Faire. Photo credit: Ariana Haider





Moorpark College held its very first Maker Faire in the school quad. The event was a gathering for creative individuals who invent and create to share their ideas.

The fair allowed many of the creators at Moorpark College to step out and showcase their talents. Tables, worked by more than 50 students, included costume design, game design, ceramics, music production and many more.

Students were impressed with the participation in the faire.

“The Maker Faire is awesome,” said Gerardo Hernandez, a 28-year-old game design major. “I didn’t expect there to be so many people and I didn’t realize how many makers there were at the school.”

The purpose of this event was to get students acquainted with the idea of making. Moorpark College is applying for the CCC Maker Grant that has been put out by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office. The purpose of the grant is to create maker spaces on campus to prepare students for success in STEM and STEAM careers.

“We are trying to get our campus excited about the grant and about the possibility of a maker space on campus,” said Claire Sadnick, event organizer and faculty at Moorpark College.

Twenty-year-old English major Marisol Homan attended the event to see the child development booth and to support the students and faculty that put work into the fair.

“I want to bring awareness about the hard work teachers do every day,” said Homan.

Bella Velarde, 19-year-old political science major, rushed to attend the Art Club booth, where students could select pictures to make buttons.

“I love the fact that you were able to make your own buttons,” Velarde said. “The vendors were so nice and cheerful, it definitely made me want to stay longer!”

Diana Zelaya, a 20-year-old undecided major, enjoyed making buttons, too.

“I just think its awesome that vendors give the students opportunities to make their own creations on buttons,” says Zelaya. “I am a huge lover of buttons, so it was definitely an opportunity I couldn’t pass on.”

The event included a talk by Conejo Valley resident Mark Hatch, a nationally recognized leader in the maker space movement. Maker spaces are open areas similar to workshops where participants can use tools and technologies that they do not have at home.

When college students have access to better machines and learn how to use them, they have an easier time making ground on their own in the future, Hatch said.

“If you pick up these skills who knows you may change your community, or city, or, if you’re like one of these people, maybe even the world,” said Hatch.

Journalism students Victoria Reese, Alondra Rojas and Larissa Heatley contributed to this story.