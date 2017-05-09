“Damn” offers a human perspective

Kendrick Lamar's fourth studio album, "DAMN" is number 1 for the third week in a row on the Billboard 200. The album which contains 14 tracks has gone platinum already since it's release on April 14th





Opinion

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album “Damn” offers listeners a human perspective on problems that are occurring in society today.

Not many artist can release a classic album following a critically acclaimed album like “To Pimp A Butterfly” but Lamar has and knocked it out of the park.

Lamar is a rapper who grew up in the city of Compton in Los Angeles California. For years he was been subject to violence and gang activity due to many people living in poverty. His upbringing as well as his music was greatly influenced from the exposure of gangs and the struggles of daily life of growing up in Compton. He was able to use his own story and incorporate it into his own music and even voice some of the issues going on in the world.

According to Marissa Christine Carrillo, 20-year-old, psychology major in her opinion she believes that Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” offers listeners true substance behind his music.

“It’s one thing to focus on beats and sound but the lyrics and meaning is something people can benefit from his music,” said Carrillo.

Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics always have a strong meaning behind them, he’s not afraid to talk about issues going on in the world.

The song “XXX” featuring U2 is a good example of Lamar voicing his opinion and thoughts:

“Hail Mary, Jesus and Joseph.

The great American flag.

Is wrapped and dragged with explosives.

Compulsive disorder, sons and daughters.

Barricaded blocks and borders.

Look what you taught us!, ”

In ‘XXX” Lamar chooses to discuss some of the issues going on in the world such as war, terrorism, disease, and problems at the border. He also emphasize’s how these issues are so prevalent because this all we see in America.

Lamar’s lyrics have always put him over many artist and in the category of being one of the best. His ability to tell a story while connecting to his listeners.

Mikey Hanna, a 22-year-old, psychology major relates to some of the things Lamar discusses in the album.

“I feel like Kendrick is very accepting and liberal which I feel most people are today and he is very respectful with it, and is a great role model to have in this world with so much controversy,” said Hanna.

In songs like DNA, Yah, Love, Humble, Fear, and XXX, he definitely doesn’t shy away from talking about controversial topics. Lamar raps on things like police brutality, Fox News, Photoshop, Donald Trump, and America.

Carrillo’s favorite songs on the album were when Lamar talked on those controversial topics.

“Humble, Love, and DNA are some of my favorites,” said Carrillo.”I like Humble because the beat is fire and what he address’ is really present in society like what is natural and what isn’t.”

Lamar’s album “Damn” is truly a remarkable because not only can he tackle issues in the world so effortlessly and gives a voice to the voiceless. He also shares his messages of positivity by embracing one’s self as well as others.

What stands out about Kendrick beside his music is that no matter how successful he becomes at that at the end of the day he still is a voice for the regular people.