New board of directors elected for Associated Students

Payton Robinson and his campaign associates stand in the campus center lobby on election day with polling stations in the background. Robinson ran on a promise to increase recreational activities and create a healthy food market.

Martin Bilbao
May 8, 2017 • 71 views
A new board of directors for Associated Students were elected last week. The board will serve and represent the student body for the 2017-2018 semesters.

The new board included Payton Robinson as president, Wyatt Kohler as vice president, Chris Luczywek as director of external affairs, and Joseph Holohan as the director of budget finance. Students voted for candidates online via their MyVCCCD portal and in person at multiple locations around campus and in the campus center lobby from April 18 to 19.

“I strive to further improve the student experience at Moorpark College,” said Robinson.

In addition, Simran Singh will be the new director of academic affairs, Donna Rahgoshay will be the director of student organizations, Jennifer Pezzuto will serve as director of constitution and rules, Farah Militello will be director of public relations, and Fred Ganados will act as the director of student services and sustainability.

Robinson campaigned on a promise to utilize outdoor space for recreational and leisure activities. According to his platform, he plans to create a food market along Raider Walk that will offer healthier food options to students.

Robinson is the founder of the Nature’s Finest club and he has been part of the campus president’s leadership forum. He will begin his term in the fall semester.

New board of directors elected for Associated Students