Moorpark College Jams and what goes into it

Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Moorpark College students broadcast their voices and music choices through the airwaves on campus.

KMCJ Moorpark College Jams, Moorpark College’s radio station, has carried out its second year of being on the air in the midst of a recent downfall for the arts. Budget cuts towards arts programs in schools have become a growing issue in this country over the past few years. Right before President Trump’s inauguration, it was revealed that he was pondering elimination of The National Endowments of Arts and Humanities.

Professor Jason Beaton, known around campus as “Mr. B”, is the driving force behind this operation. Beaton had a professional radiobroadcasting career in the Los Angeles and Oxnard/Ventura markets spanning almost three decades, in addition to teaching radio and audio classes since 1996.

“I personally believe all students need to learn the basics of audio and radio for their futures,” said Beaton. “Today, everyone that uses social media is a broadcaster and to have these basic skills are essential. It was the one missing component in a very successful program here in FTVM at Moorpark College.”

Although 101.5 KMCJ is a low power FM station that is run by students and only broadcasts about one hundred feet outside of the communications building, it is prioritized to concentrate on the students, faculty and administrators at Moorpark College. Recently, both podcasts and radio broadcasts have become available through Moorpark’s FTVM website as well as the Mixlr app via searching “KMCJ” after installation.

“I wanted to give the students an opportunity to learn and be creative in a professional studio setting.” said Beaton. “We run the classes and the radio station as you would see in the professional world.”

Despite having to adhere to FCC language restrictions, students have benefited tremendously from being able to create podcasts and live radio programs that blend information and their selection of music together in a positive form.

Chelsi Espiritu, an 18-year-old Journalism and Communications major, and co-host of “The Short and Sweet Hour” with KMCJ music director Mallory Forsyth, has enjoyed her time on the radio.

“I wanted to do radio because I thought it would be a fun experience for me, especially when I want to become an entertainment journalist,” said Espiritu. “I thought I could incorporate radio into my line of work.”

KMCJ currently has two weekly podcasts: The Student Voice On-Air, which features a collaboration with Journalism’s Student Voice newspaper, and Student Reel Time, which is Beaton’s FTVM M45 Beginning Radio Production and Podcasting class.

Recently, another weekly podcast entitled “Student Reel Time” has been launched, where students from the FTVM M45B advanced class write, host, edit and produce the podcast.

“When we first introduced the social media director role to the students, immediate public outreach began via Twitter (@KMCJRadio), Facebook (KMCJ) and more,” said Michael Grimes, department support and faculty for FTVM. “They further coordinate with the programming director and other campus organizations and their live events on campus.”

The latest addition of a telephone line will familiarize the students to the use of industry standard equipment and allow them to handle phone calls live on the air.

“The experience in radio has been better than I expected.” Espiritu adds. “I’ve met great people and created long term relationships here at the radio station, along with learning a new trait that I never thought I would ever experience in my life.”

Future plans for KMCJ would include live broadcast of campus sports events, music concerts, and interviews from the Performing Arts Center with Theatre students. For more information about the radio programs at Moorpark College, please check out http://www.mcftvm.com.