Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social
In the quad, on Thursday, May 4, the College and Career Transfer Center is hosting a transfer social for those who have been admitted into a four year university.
To celebrate, there will be music and on-stage interviews provided by the FTVM department. In addition, there will also be a photo booth, face painting, and free food including hot dogs, churros, and ice cream. Furthermore, there is a thank-you station where students can write thank-you messages to faculty and staff, where those messages will then be posted along Raider Walk.
For those who have yet to apply to a four-year university, there will also be a mini-Transfer Fair of up to 15 universities who will also allow students to talk to them about transferring in the future. Students who attend can connect with people transferring to the same university.
“It’s a day to celebrate the transfer process and congratulate those that have been admitted,” said Donny Munshower, Coordinator for College and Career Transfer Center. “It’s for every single student at Moorpark, not just those that are transferring.”
