The student news site for Moorpark College.

Student Voice

Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

The+Transfer+Social+will+be+held+on+Thursday%2C+May+4%2C+in+the+quad+area%2C+celebrating+students+who+have+been+admitted+to+a+four+year+institution.+A+mini-Transfer+Fair+will+be+held+at+the+same+time+for+students+who+are+not+transferring+next+semester.+Admission+is+available+to+all.
The Transfer Social will be held on Thursday, May 4, in the quad area, celebrating students who have been admitted to a four year institution. A mini-Transfer Fair will be held at the same time for students who are not transferring next semester. Admission is available to all.

The Transfer Social will be held on Thursday, May 4, in the quad area, celebrating students who have been admitted to a four year institution. A mini-Transfer Fair will be held at the same time for students who are not transferring next semester. Admission is available to all.

The Transfer Social will be held on Thursday, May 4, in the quad area, celebrating students who have been admitted to a four year institution. A mini-Transfer Fair will be held at the same time for students who are not transferring next semester. Admission is available to all.

Chantal Miller
May 3, 2017 • 45 views
Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the quad, on Thursday, May 4, the College and Career Transfer Center is hosting a transfer social for those who have been admitted into a four year university.

To celebrate, there will be music and on-stage interviews provided by the FTVM department. In addition, there will also be a photo booth, face painting, and free food including hot dogs, churros, and ice cream. Furthermore, there is a thank-you station where students can write thank-you messages to faculty and staff, where those messages will then be posted along Raider Walk.

For those who have yet to apply to a four-year university, there will also be a mini-Transfer Fair of up to 15 universities who will also allow students to talk to them about transferring in the future. Students who attend can connect with people transferring to the same university.

“It’s a day to celebrate the transfer process and congratulate those that have been admitted,” said Donny Munshower, Coordinator for College and Career Transfer Center. “It’s for every single student at Moorpark, not just those that are transferring.”

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Student Life

    Moorpark College Jams and what goes into it

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    News

    Students learn tips and resources to combat test anxiety at Student Health Center event

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    News

    Academic Senate plans to emphasize CTE programs

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Student Life

    Talented writers gathered at first MC Writer’s Festival

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Sports

    Raider shoots for the stars on the Philippines national team.

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Arts & Entertainment

    Festival season back in full force

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Arts & Entertainment

    Moorpark’s ‘Most Talented Raider’

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Student Life

    Primary schools in Afghanistan create futures for young girls

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    Student Life

    Students learn that hardships test family ties at Multicultural Day

  • Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

    News

    Campus celebrates its 27th annual Multicultural Day

The student news site for Moorpark College.
Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social