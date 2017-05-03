Celebrating student transfers into a four-year institution with a social

Close The Transfer Social will be held on Thursday, May 4, in the quad area, celebrating students who have been admitted to a four year institution. A mini-Transfer Fair will be held at the same time for students who are not transferring next semester. Admission is available to all. The Transfer Social will be held on Thursday, May 4, in the quad area, celebrating students who have been admitted to a four year institution. A mini-Transfer Fair will be held at the same time for students who are not transferring next semester. Admission is available to all.





Filed under Showcase, Student Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In the quad, on Thursday, May 4, the College and Career Transfer Center is hosting a transfer social for those who have been admitted into a four year university.

To celebrate, there will be music and on-stage interviews provided by the FTVM department. In addition, there will also be a photo booth, face painting, and free food including hot dogs, churros, and ice cream. Furthermore, there is a thank-you station where students can write thank-you messages to faculty and staff, where those messages will then be posted along Raider Walk.

For those who have yet to apply to a four-year university, there will also be a mini-Transfer Fair of up to 15 universities who will also allow students to talk to them about transferring in the future. Students who attend can connect with people transferring to the same university.

“It’s a day to celebrate the transfer process and congratulate those that have been admitted,” said Donny Munshower, Coordinator for College and Career Transfer Center. “It’s for every single student at Moorpark, not just those that are transferring.”