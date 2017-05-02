MC 5th Annual Raider Pentathlon and Expo in Full Motion

Close Jeff Kriel and members of Flex Club relax and celebrate their success at the end of the Raider Pentathlon and Expo. Photo credit: Jonathan Turziano Jeff Kriel and members of Flex Club relax and celebrate their success at the end of the Raider Pentathlon and Expo. Photo credit: Jonathan Turziano





Filed under Student Life

Moorpark College hosted its fifth annual Raider Pentathlon and Expo in the quad area on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Raider Pentathlon Expo is run by Moorpark’s Flex Club, and the main part of the event consists of five workouts each lasting 60 seconds. The workouts were barrier rabbits tire flips, vipr jousting, battle jacks, and medicine ball sit ups.

According to Jonathan Turziano, a 28-year-old exercise science major, participating in the event tested him greatly.

“The RPX is a fun challenge that test my fitness capabilities, and shows me what I need to work on,” said Turziano.

The core five workouts, listed and detailed below, were designed to test overall fitness and encouraging students to get active and work out.

Barrier rabbits is a full body exercise where a participant stands on the side of the barrier and repeatedly goes over and under the barrier for a whole minute trying to do the most repetitions in that time.

Tire flips is an leg exercise where a participant squats down and flips a tire tin multiple directions as many times as they can in a minute.

Vipr jousting is another full body exercise where a participant holds a vipr and performs a squat to overhead press touching the top of a heavy bag.

Battle jacks is an exercise that focuses on arms where participants hold weighted ropes and perform jumping jacks trying to complete as many jumping jacks they can do in the second time frame.

Medicine ball sit ups is a exercise that is core focused where a participant holds medicine ball and performs as many sit ups as possible in a minute.

Now, besides the main workouts of the event, the expo also offered opportunities for students who are interested in careers in fitness to network with fitness companies like Golds Gym and Anytime Fitness.

Wade Li, a 21-year-old Kinesiology major at Moorpark College, and CSU Northridge, took full advantage of the opportunity from a prior expo and now is working with Anytime Fitness.

“RPX is an opportunity to compete in multiple events and try different events and make connection with possible future employers,” said Li.

Overall, the event was a successful turnout according to students like Ethan Lageson, a 20-year-old Kinesiology major, who participated in all of the workouts RPX had to offer.

“I think it was a good turnout. A lot of people came out, and the challenges were interesting and awesome,” said Lageson.