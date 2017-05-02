Students learn tips and resources to combat test anxiety at Student Health Center event

Close Health educator Allison Barton (right) talks to pre-nursing major Shannon Gordon, 25, (left) about how to combat test anxiety as part of the Student Health Center's Test Anxiety event. The event took place on April 25th and 26th in Fountain Hall and students had the chance to pick up a goodie bag and learn more about how to reduce testing anxiety. Photo credit: Karen Alvarez Health educator Allison Barton (right) talks to pre-nursing major Shannon Gordon, 25, (left) about how to combat test anxiety as part of the Student Health Center's Test Anxiety event. The event took place on April 25th and 26th in Fountain Hall and students had the chance to pick up a goodie bag and learn more about how to reduce testing anxiety. Photo credit: Karen Alvarez





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With finals just around the corner, the Student Health Center held its annual Test Anxiety event.

Students walking in and out of Fountain Hall had the chance to learn more about how to reduce their testing anxiety through tips and resources provided by the health center. The event is dedicated to helping students alleviate their stress over finals by providing a few tips and resources.

“Our events reflect the problems that our students report having and that research tells us they have,” said Health Educator Allison Barton. “ We’re here to promote academic success through good health and health strategies.”

The event spanned over two days from from April 25 to 26 in Fountain Hall. Over 50 students took advantage of the opportunity to pick up a free goodie bag and learn a few tips on how to prepare for finals and become a better test-taker.

Inside the goodie bag, students could find symbolic objects as reminders to take care of their health during such a stressful period, according to Barton. The bag included a penny for your thoughts meant to remind students to communicate with somebody during finals week as well as a rubber band to remind students not to stretch themselves too thin and to get plenty of rest. Also included was a bag of herbal tea and a lifesaver candy to remind students to think about the sweet things in life.

One of the health center’s representatives was Student Health Center intern and California State University, Northridge public health major Derek Anderson who shared a few tips on minimizing stress during the upcoming finals weeks.

“What we are dealing with now is test anxiety and how to help people get specific tips to help them combat testing anxiety,” said Anderson. “We encourage them to plan ahead, to focus on time management, to get enough sleep, eat a nice, good breakfast, and advice on taking tests.”

The purpose of the Test Anxiety event was not only to teach students better methods for reducing their stress, but also to promote just some of the many services that the Student Health Center offers, according to Barton.

“We want students to know about the student health center,” said Barton. “ A lot of students are completely unaware that we even have a student health center and so we know that when we do these outreaches their is a bump up in news of the Student Health Center.”

Among the many students that stopped by the center’s table booth was Shannon Gordon, 25, a pre-nursing major who values these outreach events.

“I think it’s crucial to have [these events such as Test Anxiety] because no matter how hard you study, no matter how much you know, I think that you can sort of sabotage yourself if you don’t know how to approach a test and know how to reduce your own stress, so tips and strategies are essential,” said Gordon.

Business major Cameron Montgomery, 18, originally stopped by the center’s table to earn extra credit for his statistics class. Yet he walked away having learned of a few tips and resources to best prepare for his upcoming finals.

“I should not overeat, I didn’t know that, and to walk farther away to stimulate my brain before a test and to relax me,” said Montgomery.

The health center’s Test Anxiety event was just one of the many outreach programs throughout the semester that the center sponsored and organized. The center will continue doing outreach events to help students improve their health and well-being, all while catering to what students need and tailoring their programs to meet them, according to Barton.

“Students that come and listen and participate are all able to give us a response, everybody’s able to give us something that they want, something that they think they will use so that’s one piece of feedback” said Barton. “ We find out by listening to what students have to say, if we need to change our message to make it more understandable for students.”