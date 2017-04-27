Newsroom Minute 4-27-2017
April 27, 2017 • 44 views
Filed under Multimedia
Claire Hambrick, Broadcast Editor
April 27, 2017 • 44 views
Filed under Multimedia
Newsroom Minute 4-27-2017: youtu.be/hTXPq5_xwzQ?a via @YouTube
Student Voices: Multicultural Day Part 5: youtu.be/9EZMOlSkxr0?a via @YouTube
Newsroom Minute 4-18-17: youtu.be/-bc7rEkHEPg?a via @YouTube
Read about Moorpark College's new police lieutenant! studentvoiceonline.com/4009788/news/m…
Newsroom Minute 4-13-2017: youtu.be/PTgESMcpnBg?a via @YouTube
The student news site for Moorpark College.
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.