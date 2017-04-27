Raider shoots for the stars on the Philippines national team.

Eva Madarang faces off against a defender during a game against Iraq. Madarang began playing soccer when she was ten and it quickly became her favorite thing to do.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Not many people are able to say they play for a national sports team. However, for Raiders soccer player Eva Madarang, this has become her reality.

Ever since she was 15, Madarang has attended annual camps for the Philippines women’s national soccer team and was in the pool for their tryouts. Four years later, her determination paid off when she was invited to tryout overseas in March.

“I kept going through with it because it has always been my dream to play at the highest level of soccer and to play for a national team,” the sophomore said.

Before flying to the Philippines for tryouts, Madarang trained 10 plus hours a week. Both of her Moorpark coaches, Miguel Ruiz and Geoff Naives, aided in the process of getting to where she’s at today.

“Coach Ruiz pushes me more than any other coach that I’ve had,” Madarang said. “Coach Naives tells the truth and knows what he’s talking about.”

The tryout process for the national team was a nerve-racking set of rounds, and lasted for three days.

“I have played with girls that were on the previous team from the camps before, so I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not,” Madarang said.

Madarang ended up being the only new overseas player to make the team. Although she typically plays center defender at Moorpark, she was switched to forward.

“Eva has been a product of our program focusing on defense,” Ruiz said. “She actually had a couple goals this year from playing defense.”

During Madarang’s first game on the national team, she scored two goals in the first half.

“I was so surprised since playing defense most of my soccer career and being new to this team and level that I was able to do that. That was amazing and I am very proud of myself,” Madarang said.

When the athlete isn’t playing soccer for the Philippines team, she manages to juggle five classes, as well as a part-time job at Footlocker and a part-time job as a tutor.

Madarang will be transferring to Rogers State University in the fall. She isn’t sure about what life after college holds, but she does know one thing: soccer will always be a part of her.

“Soccer is my life and after I graduate I can’t imagine my life without soccer,” Madarang said. “I will try to keep soccer in my life as long as possible and hopefully make some sort of career out of it.”