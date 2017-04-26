One Acts continue to push students creativity

Students at Moorpark College are going above and beyond as they take their creativity into their own hands and begin preparation for the Student One Acts.

The Student One Acts are plays written, directed, and performed by students. Guppalicious, Promise, Water and Rubies, Till Death Do Us Part, Tail Fails, Written in the Stars, and Show Kids are the seven plays that will be brought to life this spring/ semester.

From the behind the scenes dedication to the on stage magic, every student has been giving it their all to make sure the show goes as planned.

19-year-old Technical Theater major and makeup artist Hayley Westenskow, has been scrambling around just like any other makeup artist on set to ensure that every detail is precise and presentable for the show.

“Preparation has been insane,” said Westenskow. “We had to email the directors about what makeup was needed to be done, the only show really needing it being Guppalicious. Then we had to design the makeup for the fish and buy the makeup that fit the colors schemes chosen for each of the four fish. And then finally, we apply the makeup see if it looks good and make any last minute changes before opening night.”

A key element that differentiates the One Acts from any other production is creativity. Students have the opportunity to think freely and see their creativity blossom right before their very eyes.

54-year-old Film and Television major Lisa Lyons, who is the writer and director for Guppalicious is appreciative of this chance to see her vision come to life.

“It is highly essential for Moorpark to be able to give students the wonderful opportunity to write, direct and act in these types of shows,” said Lyons.

The evolution from early on in the semester to the present has been truly remarkable. 19-year-old Theatre Arts major Melanie Walsh is taking on twice as much as she plans to act and direct in the One Acts. She anticipates there to be a lot of hard work put in right before show time.

“It is wonderful to see how this play has grown from the first rehearsal in a small class room to performing in the black box with all the lighting set and music,” said Walsh. “It is an amazing experience to see that transformation.”

The Student One Acts will take place in the Black Box Theater April 26, 27, 28, 29 and May 3, 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 p.m. as well as April 26 and May 3 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 online at MoorparkCollege.edu/pac.