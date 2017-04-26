Festival season back in full force

Close Moorpark College's Sounds of The Suburbs Music Festival. Despicable Good Guys on stage as a mosh pit slowly forms. Photo credit: Viviana Cardozo Moorpark College's Sounds of The Suburbs Music Festival. Despicable Good Guys on stage as a mosh pit slowly forms. Photo credit: Viviana Cardozo

The first local Band Festival, Sounds of the Suburbs commenced last Saturday, April 15 at Moorpark College.

Students, staff, neighbors and residents attended the festival where both local and bands from Los Angeles played. They made their own local version of Coachella, a renowned music festival that was held in Indio California.

The festival, which was originally intended as a competition for local bands, became the first version of Sounds of the Suburbs. The idea came from 21-year-old Business major, Thomas Moran who intended for this event to be a celebration of local talent.

20-year-old english major, Chelsea Salac is aware of the impact Coachella has on college students and as the the Public Relations Director of the Associated Students, she thought this was a perfect idea.

“This is our first music festival, Thomas has the vision to make this like a music festival, like Coachella,” said Salac. “The difference is this is free you don’t have to pay like in Coachella.”

With blankets, picnic shades, hats, and a group of friends. Festival attendees enjoyed the music of Falfe, Despicable Good Guys, Lavender Jay, Leomynor, Hannah, High Curbs, The Red Pears, Wild Wing, Foxlove. The presentation of The Butterstones, were the ones in charge of closing the festival that counted on the attendance of students of different community colleges of the cities such as Ventura, Santa Clarita among others.

“A bunch of the bands are students, all the bands are from Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark, we just had a couple from Los Angeles area,” said Moran.

The festival echoed to students from other schools, who heard about the festival and decided to give it a chance to meet the local bands and attend the event. Music has a tendency to bring people together in a welcoming environment.

Even 23-year-old Nursing student, Winter Madden who attends Ventura College made the trip to get a taste of the festival season.

“I used to come to Moorpark, but now I’m at Ventura College. My friend plays in Despicable Good Guys, and he invited me on Facebook, so I just came to see them,” said Madden. “This is a safe place to come and hang out, get people out of trouble, it’s relaxing being outside and listening music, it is a cool environment.”