Moorpark’s ‘Most Talented Raider’

Close Andrew Gonzalez, 24, thanks his parents after winning Moorpark College's "Raider's Got Talent" competition. Gonzalez won for his performance of an original song, "Rosie," and was the fifth performer of the competition. Photo credit: James Schaap Andrew Gonzalez, 24, thanks his parents after winning Moorpark College's "Raider's Got Talent" competition. Gonzalez won for his performance of an original song, "Rosie," and was the fifth performer of the competition. Photo credit: James Schaap

The first ever Moorpark College Talent Show came to a wrap on April 18 as the winner took home the title of ‘Most Talented Raider’ and $100.

It was a close call between the 6 finalists that were chosen to compete in this final round. From singing to twirling drill flags, there was an abundance of talent. The 6 finalists in order of performances were; Courtney Bartlett singing, Richard Gray doing drill flags, Kobe Johnson dancing, Betty-Jean singing, Andrew Gonzalez both singing and playing guitar, and Ky Pham dancing with some of his other dance mates.

After lots of hard work from each contestant, the audience voted for their favorite performance and Andrew Gonzalez, a 25-year-old music major, took home the win. Not only did Gonzalez play the guitar flawlessly but he also sang an original song titled “Rosie”.

“I feel very blessed that I won,” said Gonzalez. “I’m very happy to be acknowledged for my work in music.”

Outside of college, Gonzalez is also in an alternative rock band named “Hologram Empire” where he sings and plays guitar. His original performance song, “Rosie”, is being released to Spotify and iTunes on May 5.

Raiders Got Talent isn’t just a show or project that the FTVM students put on, but it is also a creative outlet for students to perform and show off their skills. Without these events, students would not have the opportunities they have now.

Christian Myers, a 19-year-old Business major, was one of the lucky individuals who was able to grab a ticket for the live audience show on April 18. Myers came to the talent show because he enjoys events that show off unique abilities that would not normally be appreciated outside of these shows.

“I would absolutely jump at a chance to attend next year’s Raiders Got Talent,” said Myers. “Maybe i’ll even apply to perform myself!”

You can enjoy this show later on Moorpark College’s FTVM youtube channel. https://www.youtube.com/user/moorparkftvm

For more information about Moorpark College’s Film-TV-Media Program go to mcftvm.com