Bringing the harp into modern music at Multicultural Day

A strong, soulful voice complimented soft powerful melodies that were being plucked smoothly and effortlessly. The combination of her voice and beautifully composed songs felt like something not of this time, yet quite contemporary and new.

Students who were in Fountain Hall on Multicultural Day got to hear a unique talent play and sing on a harp, one of the oldest instruments that dates back to 3500 B.C. Harpist Hollienea first performed back in 1998, but more recently has performed at every Multicultural Day since 2008.

Hollienea writes and composes her own lyrics and melodies and has self-produced four albums. Her music reflects on the histories of both her Irish and Hungarian roots while also gaining inspiration from the various people and cultures she has met through her worldly travels.

“My music is inspired by stories and artifacts,” said Hollienea. “Story-telling and not forgetting the past is important, the world is going in a circle and stories bring us all together.”

Hollienea performed a song called “Irish Eyes” which was a story of an Irish man searching for his love in times of struggle. When Hollienea started to play her Celtic Harp and began to sing, it felt powerful and her story telling skills really took shape, lots of imagery and emotion filled my soul. Although I never experienced the famine that plagued Ireland, in that moment Hollienea had taken me back to that time.

“During famine this was a song to move the soul forward,” said Hollienea.

Currently, Hollienea has been working on an EP on her experiences performing in the Middle East for American soldiers. Her performance in Fountain Hall introduced a new single from the EP called “Soldiers Heart” which was a song inspired by seeing what struggles and hardships the soldiers go through overseas and also at home.

“I met one soldier who is now sadly passed away, he wanted me to carry out his message,” said Hollienea. ”Remember me, but always remember to move forward.”

In this song, Hollienea says “Please remember, remember me, feel my heart” in tribute to the soldier she meet in the Middle East and all the people who fight for something they believe in, so they won’t be forgotten.

Hollienea, who is Irish and Hungarian played her Celtic Harp to show homage to her Irish roots while trickling in some singing in both Irish and Hungarian. For Hollienea music has been her life and love, as she grew up in a family of musicians in Ireland and Hungary.

“I have been singing and playing the harp since I was a child,” said Holliena. “My family was all musicians and most my friends were too, music has been my way to share my culture and myself.”

Hollienea believes music is the unity that helps bring love to others and feels honored to get to perform at Moorpark College for Multicultural Day.

“Even with friction we are becoming one, we are all the same at heart,” said Hollienea.