Bollywood dance workshop mesmerizes students on Multicultural Day

Close Monica Sarin poses with her fellow Bollywood dancer and their students, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Moorpark, Calif. Photo credit: Viviana Cardozo Monica Sarin poses with her fellow Bollywood dancer and their students, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Moorpark, Calif. Photo credit: Viviana Cardozo





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A professional dancer and instructor brought a taste of south Asian culture to the Performing Arts center in an interactive Bollywood dance workshop for Multicultural Day.

Monica Sarin had the chance to showcase her skills and introduce the students to the Bollywood world. In the first session, some of her younger dancers made an appearance as they were all dressed up in authentic Indian clothes and danced their little hearts away. The kids stole the show as Moorpark College students were mesmerized by the energy they brought to the dance floor.

Ever since she was a child, Monica Sarin always had a passion for dance. Having spent half of her life in England, her dance journey started with volunteer work, which eventually lead her to a job where she taught dance classes to children. Since 2002, Sarin has been dancing professionally as she continues to teach Bollywood dance classes to various age groups.

During Multicultural Day, Sarin made sure every student made the most of their time by making this an interactive workshop.

Clare Haworth, a 20-year-old biology major, is a current dancer but had never done Bollywood dance before which made this experience much more memorable.

“I loved that she pulled her audience into the performance with her,” said Haworth. “She really explained how dance is the language of the body through her story telling.”

For Sarin, seeing the students react once the music started playing was priceless. Many were quick to jump in and participate. Even those that were shy to take part, nodded their heads in unison to the beats of the various songs.

In between teaching new moves, Sarin would take the time to break down each verse and explain what the song was trying to convey. This helped students get a feel for each song.

“There’s a story and a meaning behind every gesture and action in these songs,” said Sarin. “The students were so curious and excited to know each and every move but more importantly they all had fun.”

This was the first time Sarin had ever done anything to this extent in Ventura County and it was an experience she would never forget.

“This whole experience was absolutely fantastic,” said Sarin. “The highlight was when the children were dancing and students joined in as the hall was fully packed. Also seeing what an impact Bollywood music has on everybody because the music is so lively and catchy is amazing.”

Melia Miller, 21-year-old biology major, was thrilled to be able to learn some new moves not only because it was a one of a kind experience but also because she is an avid fan of Bollywood movies.

“I wish my life was like a Bollywood movie that’s why I watch them so much,” said Miller. “Everything from the colors to the music to the romance makes it enticing to watch.”

Sarin has came long way from dancing in front of her mirror during her childhood as she now teaches Bollywood classes in Agoura Hills, Chatsworth and Simi Valley. She encourages everyone to come out and get their Bollywood on.