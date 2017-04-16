Emma Watson stars in Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson as Belle in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, a live-action adaptation of the studio's classic animated film.

Beauty and the Beast was one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, according to the students of Moorpark College. The drama is based on the relationship between Belle and the Beast. Belle is a beautiful young woman interpreted by Emma Watson. The British actress who has been looking for her own identity since her work in Harry Potter.

Watson, is a 26-year-old British actress, model, and activist. Her first role started when she was nine years old. Her personality and restlessness led her in 2014 to become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. She has promoted education for girls, and she became an advocate for gender equality.

The film is a live-action re-telling of the 1991 romantic fantasy. The movie re-fashions the classic characters from the original tale for all generations to enjoy. The original film by Disney was based on the French fairytale with the same name.

“I heard so many good things about the movie,” said Kate Bumye, 19-year-old Nursing major. “I think it is fascinating that Emma Watson plays that role. She is perfect for it; she is very similar.”

Many look up to Watson not only due to her prominent role in the entertainment world, but because of her actions off set as well.

Angelissa Hoover, a 30-year-old tutor and ASU Alumni, envisioned Belle as more than just a Princess which is why Emma Watson was the ideal fit to her.

“When I see Emma Watson, I see Belle,” said Hoover. “When I was a kid I remember Belle was different than all the other princesses, she had the interest of reading and think by herself.”

As Belle, Watson is a woman who takes destiny into her own hands; she left behind the idea of finding a charming prince to be happy. Emma and Belle both break the stereotypes, a probe of that is the revealing Vanity Fair photo.

“They were saying that I couldn’t be a feminist and have boobs,” Emma Watson said in an interview with an international news agency, Reuters.

The film broke box office records, in their first weekend, taking $350 million around the world. Beauty and the Beast had the biggest over opening weekend for a PG-rated film.

According to 19-year-old Animal Training major Rachel Ogan, the anticipation for this movie was very high.

“I saw a couple of trailers,” said Ogan. “I saw the first one, and I really liked, I’m sure it will be a pretty good movie.”

Beauty and the Beast by Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures was released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.