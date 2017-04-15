A First Look Behind The Scenes of ‘Raiders Got Talent’





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

The Film Television and Media students had the chance to put their skills to the test as the first ever Raiders Got Talent auditions took place at Moorpark College.

Students at Moorpark had the chance to show off their talent on March 28 for a chance to win $100 on April 18. Fifteen talented students of all different ages and talents auditioned. It was up to the 3 judges to pick the top 6 finalists to move on to the next round on April 18th.

The 6 finalists are Ky Pham, a dancer, Kobe Johnson, a dancer, Courtney Bartlett, both a singer and a guitarist, Betty-Jean, a singer, Andrew Gonzalez, both a singer and a guitarist, and Richard Gray doing drill flags.

One of the 6 finalists, Betty-Jean Hanna, a 20-year-old psychology major, sang “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” by Celine Dion as her audition song and blew the judges, cast, and crew away.

“I am a singer and it is as important to me as my arm,” said Hanna. “It is another extension of who I am.”

Nicole Block, the assistant film and television media professor at Moorpark College, thought not only would this show be a great experience for the FTVM M26 class, but also for any students dying to show off their talents!

“I caught myself grinning at the end of auditions when i overheard the Film-TV-Media students talking about how much fun the taping was,” said Block.

Many different departments and people came together to make this talent show one to remember but all credits go to the FTVM students for producing and directing the show by themselves, giving them an idea or clue on what it would be like to produce an actual reality show.

The final round of Raider’s Got Talent will be on April 18 at 3p.m. in the TV studio. Tickets are available for purchase for $5 through the Performing Arts box office while they last. There is a very limited amount of tickets so make sure to snag a ticket for this historic event!

Join the fun and get ready to find out who will be taking away the grand prize of $100 and the title of Most Talented Raider!

Both the audition and final performances will be recorded, edited, and posted on Moorpark’s Film-TV-Media Youtube channel. Date TBD.

https://www.youtube.com/user/moorparkftvm