Free magazine offers tips on healing your mind, body, and soul.

Close The betterU section of The Student Health 101 Magazine offers expert advice on ways of dealing with stress. The betterU section of The Student Health 101 Magazine offers expert advice on ways of dealing with stress.





Filed under Student Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Student Health 101 magazine offers advice for college students to help enhance healthy lifestyles. This free digital magazine provides students online access to healthy habits and tips.

Allison Barton, Health Educator at the Student Health Center, emphasizes that the online magazine is an important resource for students that they might not know about.

“Students may overlook the entire thing because they may not know it exists,” said Barton.

Students are able to find the Student Health 101 Magazine by going to the Moorpark College website, going under the “Services for Students” tab, then continuing to the “Health Center” tab on the left side of the webpage. After clicking on that tab, proceed down the page and click on the tab labeled “The Student Health 101 Magazine.” The magazine is published online the first of every month.

The magazine covers multiple topics that are relatable to college students, such as topics on how to better yourself, your nutrition, sleep, and physical activity.

The section “betterU” is designed to help improve yourself. It offers meditation as a way to deal with stress, and provides tips on how to do so, as well as the benefits of it.

Meditation helps reduce stress, and anxiety as well as improve focus, and sleep. It helps focus one’s attention as well as getting rid of all the excess thoughts that cloud the mind and cause stress.

Jonathan Fernadez, 28-year-old, math major agrees that meditation is an exceptional method for dealing with stress.

“I think meditation is a really good way to relieve stress,” said Fernadez.

Another section covers nutrition and is design to help students have better eating habits. This section discusses on how nutrition is something college students should pay attention to.

The magazine also shows how one’s environment can play a factor in eating habits. In a survey The Student Health 101 magazine conducted, it showed that more than 7 out of 10 students are aware that their environment influences the food they intake.

The nutrition section also provides tips and steps from an expert nutritionist to help have healthier eating habits. They offer ideas of paying attention to what you eat, changing the things you eat, and consuming smaller portions of food.

The section of “fitnessU” is design to show students quick and easy workouts they can use to fit into their schedules, as well as the importance of working out.

Working out has multiple benefits like relieving stress and gaining more energy. Overall, it is healthy for you and makes you feel good afterwards. Kayla Wetmore, a 19-year-old psychology major, agrees with the feeling she receives after working out.

“It’s part of my life, it gives me energy and makes me feel better,” said Wetmore.

For students who are looking to working out and want to learn how to do so the “fitnessU” sections has videos with trainer Chris Winfield performing upper body, lower body, and core exercises.

The Student Health 101 magazine has a section about sleep and is designed to help improve the quality and amount of sleep you receive. Sleep is an important part of the college student life as it is the time to relax and not worry about the stress of school, work and daily life.

There are many factors that can prevent someone from obtaining a good night of sleep. The sleep section is there to provide tips to help get rid of the factors that may be preventing you from getting a great night of sleep. Advice from students is also offered to help other students improve the quality of sleep they receive.

The Student Health 101 magazine is full of information for students who may need help with something or just want to learn about themselves.

Gian Matteo Sacchetti, a 20-year-old journalism major and student correspondent for the Student Health 101 magazine feels that is why the magazine is a beneficial tool for students.

“The main purpose for it is to give healthy tips to improve your lifestyle. To help you figure out yourself and college life, we use to it help promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Sacchetti.

For more information about The Student Health 101 magazine, head over to the Student Health Center in the Administration Building, Room 111.