Two Turntables and a Mic, the evolution of Hip Hop

Professor Bowen and DJ Yuske taught students about the history of turntables and how it helped Hip Hop emerge to what it is today. Photo credit: Eric Caldwell

Devin Sanchez
April 13, 2017 • 37 views
Students were given the opportunity to learn about the innovation of Hip Hop in Room 109 in the Music building during Moorpark College’s 27th annual Multicultural Day.

Kieran Geralde, an 18-year-old undecided major, is excited for the opportunity to learn more about something he loves.

“Hip Hop is one of my favorite passions,” said Geralde. “I make my own Hip Hop music. I wanted to learn aspects of Hip Hop like DJ-ing.”

Nathan Bowen, Performing Arts professor at Moorpark College, and Franklin Munoz, also known as DJ Yuske, taught students some of the history of Hip Hop. The turntables and Disk Jockey’s (DJ) helped Hip Hop emerge and evolve to what it is today.

Bowen emphasizes the impression Hip Hop pioneers like DJ Kool Herc, and DJ Grandmaster Flash left on todays artist.

“Without DJ Kool Herc, Hip Hop may not be what it is today,” said Bowen.

While Professor Bowen taught students some of the history of Hip Hop pioneers, students also witnessed a demonstration of DJ Yuske’s skills.

DJ Yuske showed off some techniques like scratching, beat juggling and other skills he’s learned from the past 6 years of being a DJ.

According to Geralde, the moment that stood out the most to him was watching DJ Yuske perform.

“The DJ’s demonstration was my favorite part of the presentation,” said Geralde.

Hip Hop, as well as the DJ’s turntables, have evolved over time seeing where they once started to where they’re now leaves wonder to what the future holds for two turntables and a mic.

As a fan of Hip Hop, Geralde was excited to have attended the presentation and thinks others would have enjoyed it as well.

“I would recommend this to the Hip Hop fanatics who love the old and new stuff and the people who love music in general,” said Geralde.

