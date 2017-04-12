VCCCD board of trustees announces new chancellor

Close Newly elected Chancellor Greg Gillespie receives words of encouragement from Vice Chair Arturo Hernandez of the VCCCD Board of Trustees, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Ventura, Ca. Photo credit: Nathan Espinosa Newly elected Chancellor Greg Gillespie receives words of encouragement from Vice Chair Arturo Hernandez of the VCCCD Board of Trustees, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Ventura, Ca. Photo credit: Nathan Espinosa





Filed under News, Showcase

A new chancellor for the Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) was announced at the Board of Trustees meeting held at the VCCCD office on April 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Chair Bernardo Perez immediately jumped into the large announcement when the meeting began.

“It is very nice to see all of your bright shiny faces,” said Perez. “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to announce our completion in the search for the new Chancellor of our District. In a unanimous vote, we have decided to appoint Dr. Greg Gillespie as the new VCCCD chancellor.”

Greg Gillespie is currently the president at Ventura College. He has been involved with VCCCD for four years now and stated that he is very excited to have this new opportunity.

Fellow Board members expressed their excitement for what the future has with a new talent stepping up to the plate.

Larry Kennedy, board of trustees member said that they have worked with Greg for many years.

“We, the board, wanted somebody who worked well with the committee,” said Kennedy. “Greg is it.”

Trustee Dianne McKay also spoke publicly about the newly appointed Chancellor.

“We were just talking about growing our leadership and then this decision was made,” said McKay. “I think we found the right choice right here.”

Current chancellor Bernard Luskin stated his Congratulations and went on to say how everything had been running smoothly in the process of the election.

“Everything will be great,” said Luskin. “Congratulations Greg.”

When asked why this position is important to him chancellor elect Gillespie said that student success is what drives him.

“I am excited to support the board,” said Gillespie, “I think the success of students and making sure they have the right transferring and transitioning tools will create a more successful environment.”

Chair Bernardo Perez said that finding a new chancellor finally guarantees some stability and certainty.

“We’ve been in the process of finding a new Chancellor for almost two years now,” said Perez. “It is nice to have some home grown talent that will help lead not only the colleges, but the district to the next level.”

Vice chair Arturo Hernandez said that the election was significant.

“Over the last three years we have dealt with budget issues and growth,” said Hernandez. “We chose a great guy. Greg can hit the ground running.”

Several others attending the meeting expressed their excitement for the new man on the Board.

“This was the best kept secret ever,” said Dr. Steve Hall, “Nobody in the district knew who it was going to be. Congratulations to Greg!”

The Moorpark College Academic Senate called this a great celebration instead of a meeting.