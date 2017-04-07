Multicultural day takes over campus on April 11

Close Multicultural Day, will take place on Tuesday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. The celebratory event will feature various lectures and dance performances, hands-on activities, panel discussions, and food reflective of the cultures present at the event. Multicultural Day, will take place on Tuesday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. The celebratory event will feature various lectures and dance performances, hands-on activities, panel discussions, and food reflective of the cultures present at the event.





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Moorpark College’s 27th annual Multicultural Day, an event celebrating cultural diversity, will take place on Tuesday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

In a statement from the Multicultural Day Committee, committee co-chairs Ranford Hopkins and Ashley Vaughan expressed hope that this event will bring more unity and further appreciation of the various cultures.

“In this era of divineness, mistrust, disunion, and incivility, may the concept of “E Pluribus Unum” find refuge through the celebration of cultures at Moorpark College,” said Hopkin and Vaughan in an email.

The event is held every year to celebrate the multitude of cultures and diversity present on campus. This year the theme for Multicultural Day will be “Cross-cultural Connections: Now and Then,”according to the event fliers.

The celebratory event will not only feature various lectures and dance performances, but will also include hands-on activities, panel discussions, and food reflective of the cultures present at the event.

The annual event will serve as an alternative teaching day where students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in several of the events. Whether it’s as spectators of the Bollywood Dance Performance or attending workshops such as Propaganda & Cinema: North Korea in “Under the Sun,”the event is meant to highlight unity through diversity, according to a statement about the event.

Moorpark College students as well as students from local schools are encouraged to attend this educational event and enjoy a day of cultural celebration.