Raiders Track and Field Team Hosts Invitational

Samuel Trower competes in the 400 meter hurdles at the Ventura College Track Meet on Friday, Feb. 26. He got third place in that race. Photo credit: Nikolas Samuels





Filed under Sports

On Friday April 7 Moorpark College’s track and field team will be hosting a home meet for the first time in a couple of years. Cuesta College and Ventura College will both be in attendance as well as other teams from the Western State Conference.

This meet is not one you’ll want to miss, as it will be one of the most unusual of the season. Multiple runners who typically compete in one distance will be venturing into uncharted territory as they test their abilities and participate running a different amount of meters.

“It’s not a traditional track meet for us,” track coach Traycie Kephart said. “This is preparing us for something down the road.”

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m and end around 5:00 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come beforehand and help set up. Come show your support for the Raiders and be prepared for an exciting day!