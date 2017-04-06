Newsroom Minute 4-6-2017
April 6, 2017 • 26 views
Filed under Multimedia
Claire Hambrick, Broadcast Editor
Career technical education day: youtu.be/OSTNyEzwPjQ?a via @YouTube
Get your copy of the Student Voice on Raider Walk today! https://t.co/LY2MGZn0cI
Eric getting classy af for #JACC2017 https://t.co/m2q92vhHqd
Second day at #JACC2017, workshops, contest and more. https://t.co/lsdzBo2MRL
We're exited to be part of @JACC_Conference this year!#JACC2017 https://t.co/j1AZoApAjx
