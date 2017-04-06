Raiders Achieve Five Game Win Streak for First Time This Season

Close Spencer Grey of the Moorpark Raiders serves the ball in their match against Pierce College on March 24, 2017 at Moorpark College in Moorpark, Calif. Grey is the Raiders' third best player with 82 kills, 74 digs, and 17 blocks. Photo credit: Amanda Cook © Amanda Cook © Amanda Cook Spencer Grey of the Moorpark Raiders serves the ball in their match against Pierce College on March 24, 2017 at Moorpark College in Moorpark, Calif. Grey is the Raiders' third best player with 82 kills, 74 digs, and 17 blocks. Photo credit: Amanda Cook





Filed under Showcase, Sports, Volleyball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For the first time this season, the men’s volleyball team reached a five game win streak. Although the Raiders underwent a loss against California Lutheran University on April 4, they have shown tremendous growth between the beginning of February and now.

On Friday, March 24 the Raiders beat Pierce College 3-0. Pierce is known for having a powerful roster, and the Raiders had to be strategic in order to win.

“We wanted to focus on their setter and try to attack him most of the time,” said freshman Carsen Ruger.

The first game was nerve-racking, and Moorpark started off trailing while Pierce made kill after kill. Towards the end, sophomore Andrew Hansen was able to push Moorpark to their first lead of the game with a block that fired up the crowd as well as his teammates.

“We just huddled up and said look we need to calm down and play how we know how,” said Hansen.

The block was able to give the Raiders the excitement and positive energy needed to win the first game, 25-23. The momentum continued through the rest of the match with Moorpark winning 25-22 the second set, and 25-21 the last set.

Overall, freshman Bradley Freyder had 11 kills, with sophomore Zackery Erickson following up with nine. Freshman Zack Noorzay had twelve digs, the most out of his teammates.

The Raiders will face off against Santa Barbara City College on April 7 at home.