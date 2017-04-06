A Student’s Role Model

Ethan Hermann, a 19-year-old freshman student-athlete at Moorpark College has always looked up to his grandfather, Ernest Hermann, for taking a risk and working for everything he has now.

“My grandfather came over to the United States from Hungary with absolutely nothing to his name and created a life for him and his family,” said Ethan. “He made me realize no matter how bad I may have it, I will be able to get through it.”

Ethan is taking the same approach as his grandfather did years ago by creating opportunities for himself in the basketball community and for his academic career.

Ethan’s father, Eric Hermann, believes Ethan’s grandfather has had a huge impact on Ethan’s life and taught him many valuable lessons by immigrating to the United States of America in 1956 after escaping a war-torn Hungary.

“He is a poster figure of the American dream. He has taught Ethan to work hard and to do right from wrong,” stated Eric. “Ethan admires his history and overall character.”

Ethan wants to take the lessons he learned from his grandfather and work hard enough to earn himself a scholarship to play basketball at a four-year university after he wraps up his stay at Moorpark College.

After living with his parents until finishing high school, Ethan wanted a change of scenery in the next chapter of his life as a college student.

Like any other graduating high school senior, choosing the right college is a meticulous, thought-out decision that guides his future.

“The number one reason I chose Moorpark College was because I really didn’t want to stay home, not because I didn’t like it, but because I was going into college and wanted a new experience,” stated Ethan. “Another big factor was basketball because the coaches were talking to me and wanted me to come here and play.”

Ethan currently lives in an apartment with one of his teammates while his parents reside on the harbor in Oxnard. He has always lived close to some part of the ocean throughout his entire childhood.

“The ocean has been a huge part of my life, has sort of shaped me into the person I am today,” said Ethan. “It has made me more aware of my surroundings and added to my knowledge of overall life.”

While living by the ocean throughout his life, Ethan has always participated in surfing, fishing, and swimming. Because of his love for the ocean, Ethan is currently showing interest in universities in the San Diego area.

In addition to Ethan’s grandfather being a major role model, his close-knit friend group have also been a major support system through the course of his upbringing.

Ethan’s mother, Delores Hermann, believes Ethan’s friends were extremely important in influencing him to become the man he is today.

“I truly feel it’s who you surround yourself with that will help form you into who you are today,” says Delores. “They all have an incredible bond of brotherhood and if one of them ever needed anything, they will and have always been there for each other.”

After finishing a rollercoaster of a season on the Moorpark College basketball team, Ethan is looking to improve his overall game by working on explosive weight lifting and agility drills with his personal trainer at a gym called Proactiv in Thousand Oaks.

“I want to gain probably 15 pounds of muscle by eating a lot and working out multiple times a week because that will enhance everything on the basketball court,” said Ethan.

Ethan’s trainer, Jared Wilson, focuses on basketball-specific exercises to help improve his game.

“Instead of squats with two 45 pound weights, I’ll put two 25 pound weights on and get one squat in and jump up for explosive, basketball-specific training,” explained Ethan. “Mostly lower body and core is what I will focus on in the off-season for sure.”

Former Moorpark College basketball teammate, Luis Herrera, enjoyed Ethan’s presence on and off the court.

“Off the court, I was impressed with his demeanor that he carried wherever he was,” said Herrera. “On the court, he can do a bit of everything and he could jump out of the gym.”

Ethan is looking forward to the challenges life will bring upon him and he believes that the lessons he learned from his grandfather will prepare him to successfully combat them.