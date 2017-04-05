Retired professor makes his debut on Jeopardy





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Moorpark College’s retired computer science professor, Martin Chetlen, made his television debut on the game show Jeopardy hosted by Alex Trebek. Although the episode will broadcast mid-July on ABC 7, Chetlen was taped for the show with a live studio audience on April 4 and 5. Since he’s been a fan of the game show since the 1960s, Chetlen tried out to be on Jeopardy multiple times before actually making it to the final stage.

“People said I should sign up, I tried out 3 times as a contestant. I had to pass an online test first and if chosen they’d make you take another test,” said Chetlen. “I was an alternate at first, in case someone didn’t show. I even practiced at the podium but they finally gave me a chance to be a contestant on my own.”

Jeopardy features a quiz competition in order to qualify in which contestants have the choice to pick a category and a point value. The categories include U.S History, Art, Presidents, Music/Entertainment, and much more. When asked if he had a strategy going into the game, Chetlen said, “I will go for the categories I know first but I do think my chances at winning are small because my strengths aren’t music or entertainment, and those are the main categories.”

Chetlen’s good friend, Moorpark College professor Edmond Garcia, believes his chances of winning are greater.

“I think Martin is very smart and knowledgeable and should do well,” Garcia said. “I think his chances of winning are about 70 percent. Martin enjoys staying knowledgeable in certain areas including modern and historical information. If anything it’ll be fun to watch Martin do his best and I hope they have a technology category!”

Any potential earnings Chetlen wins will be put to use in the education fund for his children.

“If I win the money, there are a number of colleges my kids want to go to so I’d use it for that,” he said