EMTs respond to emergency on campus

Emergency medical responders assist a female faculty member who's having difficulty breathing at the Library and Learning Resources building, April 4, 2017. Photo credit: John Louie Menorca
Emergency medical responders assist a female faculty member who's having difficulty breathing at the Library and Learning Resources building, April 4, 2017. Photo credit: John Louie Menorca

John Louie Menorca
April 4, 2017 • 178 views
Sirens blared from the bottom of the campus as emergency responders raced to the Library and Learning Resources building on a health emergency dispatch, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 4.

A female faculty member whose identity remains withheld, was having breathing difficulties on the 3rd Floor of the LLR building, according to a source from on-scene police officers.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, stabilized her condition, and transported the female faculty member to the hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story.

 

 

