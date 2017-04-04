EMTs respond to emergency on campus
Sirens blared from the bottom of the campus as emergency responders raced to the Library and Learning Resources building on a health emergency dispatch, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 4.
A female faculty member whose identity remains withheld, was having breathing difficulties on the 3rd Floor of the LLR building, according to a source from on-scene police officers.
Paramedics arrived on the scene, stabilized her condition, and transported the female faculty member to the hospital for further evaluation.
This is a developing story.
